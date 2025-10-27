Vegas Golden Knights Announce Richtech Robotics as Proud Partner

VEGAS (October 27, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 27, that the Vegas-born technology company, Richtech Robotics, has been named a proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. This collaboration marks one of the first service robotics partnerships in the National Hockey League.

This innovative partnership will introduce ADAM, Richtech Robotics’ beverage service robot, to the Golden Knights fan experience. ADAM will make his official debut at the VGK Foundation Gala on November 2, followed by a special in-game appearance on November 8 when Vegas faces the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, which will feature ADAM ringing the third period siren. Throughout the 2025-26 season, ADAM will appear at select VGK events and games, offering fans interactive beverage sampling experiences and tech-forward activations.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to redefining the fan experience through innovation and creativity,” said John Penhollow, Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations. “Collaborating with Richtech Robotics enables us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in sports and entertainment, both on and off the ice.”

Richtech Robotics, headquartered in Las Vegas, is known for its advanced, AI-driven robot solutions. The partnership with the Golden Knights signals a bold new era where technology intersects with sports in the entertainment capital of the world.

“Richtech was born in Las Vegas, and we couldn’t be more proud than to partner with our hometown team, the Golden Knights,” said Matthew Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “Together, we’re showing how cutting-edge technology can bring new energy and excitement to hospitality and entertainment. ADAM has been training for this moment his whole life.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RICHTECH

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes them more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data — Richtech delivers dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com.