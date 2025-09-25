Vegas Golden Knights Announce Return of 'Road to Puck Drop' Scavenger Hunt, Presented by Naqvi Injury Law

VEGAS (September 25, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 25, the return of the Road to Puck Drop Scavenger Hunt presented by Naqvi Injury Law, which will invite fans to actively participate and find exclusive prizes around the Las Vegas Valley in celebration of the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. The scavenger hunt will run from October 2-7, culminating with a grand prize of $25,000 provided by Naqvi Injury Law.

“We’re excited to work with Farhan and the Naqvi Injury Law team to bring this fun initiative back this year,” said Vegas President of Business Operations John Penhollow. “The Road to Puck Drop Scavenger Hunt is a great way to reward our fans with Golden Knights experiences, game-used equipment and other unique prizes while also building the excitement for the start of another incredible season.”

Fans can follow VGK social media channels (@GoldenKnights on X and @vegasgoldenknights on Instagram) to see the daily prize location and learn how to win each prize on site. Prizes will include Golden Knights game-used merchandise, along with unique experiences and prize packs from local partners, including AXS, Allegiant, Barry’s Downtown Prime, and Circa Resort & Casino. In total, over $30,000 worth of prizes will be available as part of the event.

“The Road To Puck Drop is one of the many ways the Vegas Golden Knights create unforgettable fan experiences, both on and off the ice,” said Farhan Naqvi, founder and managing attorney of Naqvi Injury Law. “I look forward to it every year, and love seeing fans explore the city while celebrating the start of the new season.”

Last year’s grand-prize winner was pre-med UNLV student, Antonio Rodriguez-Torres. Rodriguez-Torres was studying at UNLV’s Lied Library when he saw the Golden Knights’ post of a clue that represented the grand prize. Rodriguez-Torres ran to the Student Union, where he met Chance, members of the Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard, and Farhan Naqvi to claim his reward and celebrate.

“I was able to help my parents but also my grandparents in Mexico, who have done so much for me, and I was able to provide some back to them,” said last year’s winner, Antonio Rodriguez-Torres. “I was able to pay for my last semester and this upcoming semester, and even bought a camera I have been saving up for, as I love doing photography as a hobby!”

Fans can relive the excitement of last year’s scavenger hunt here. More information on locations, prizes, winners, and official rules can be found here.

