Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Blood Drive on October 1 with Vitalant

VEGAS (September 26, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 26, plans for a blood drive on Sunday, October 1, to honor Las Vegas area first responders and victims of the 1 October 2017 shooting on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy. The event is held in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, and Downtown Summerlin®.

The blood drive will take place outside of City National Arena from 8 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT on October 1 and those interested in scheduling an appointment can find additional information online at vitalant.org/1october. Select members of the organization, including team broadcasters and VGK Alumni President Deryk Engelland, will be present during parts of the day to donate blood, greet fans, and support those that were impacted by the tragedy of 1 October.

