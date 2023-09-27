Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Blood Drive on October 1 with Vitalant

News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament
VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays
VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT
VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT
Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction
VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID
VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV
VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic
VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory
The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup Against Panthers
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final
The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final
The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Blood Drive on October 1 with Vitalant

VGK and Vitalant to host blood drive at City National Arena

_BloodDrive_zk_2021-10-01_030
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (September 26, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 26, plans for a blood drive on Sunday, October 1, to honor Las Vegas area first responders and victims of the 1 October 2017 shooting on the sixth anniversary of the tragedy. The event is held in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, and Downtown Summerlin®.

The blood drive will take place outside of City National Arena from 8 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT on October 1 and those interested in scheduling an appointment can find additional information online at vitalant.org/1october. Select members of the organization, including team broadcasters and VGK Alumni President Deryk Engelland, will be present during parts of the day to donate blood, greet fans, and support those that were impacted by the tragedy of 1 October.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and are celebrating their fifth playoff appearance in six years this season. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT VITALANT
Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.