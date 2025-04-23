Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with Just Ingredients

VEGAS (April 23, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 23, a multi-year partnership with Just Ingredients, which becomes an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are proud to partner with Just Ingredients and appreciate their passion for health and wellness,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Their commitment to products free of artificial additives makes Just Ingredients a valuable resource for any of us looking to live a healthier lifestyle.”

“We’re really excited to team up with the Golden Knights,” said Karalynne Call, founder and CEO of Just Ingredients. “It’s awesome to see so many people connecting with our mission of fueling their bodies with real, wholesome foods. We can’t wait to connect with their passionate fanbase and keep spreading the word about health, wellness, and choosing products we can feel good about.”

The partnership will include Just Ingredients brand exposure at T-Mobile Arena and recognize the company as the presenting partner of overtime and successful VGK penalty kills.

For more information on Just Ingredients, visit justingredients.us.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.