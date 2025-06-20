Vegas Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2025-26 Preseason

VEGAS (June 20, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 20, their official seven-game schedule for the 2025-26 preseason. The Golden Knights will return to the ice for game action on Sunday, Sept. 21 when they visit San Jose to face the Sharks at 5 p.m. PT. The team’s “Road to Puck Drop” is presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

Vegas’ first home game of the preseason comes on Tuesday, Sept. 23 when hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop between the Golden Knights and Kings is set for 7 p.m. PT in the preseason home opener. Four of the club’s seven preseason games will be played on home ice at T-Mobile Arena. The full game schedule for the preseason can be found below.

A limited number of single-game tickets have been released here for fans interested in attending any of the four preseason contests at T-Mobile Arena. Fans interested in enhancing their experience with an all-inclusive premium suite for the preseason can secure their suite here. A limited number of full and partial season memberships are also available for the 2025-26 season and fans can view this link for more information regarding purchase opportunities.

Broadcast information for games during the preseason, as well as the dates and rosters for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction and Training Camp presented by Core Hydration, will be announced at a later date. Additional details regarding fan activations for the 2025-26 preseason will also be announced at a later date.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025-26 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 21

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m. PT (SAP Center)

Tuesday, September 23

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, September 25

-Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Friday, September 26

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (SAP Center)

Tuesday, September 30

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. PT (Ball Arena)

Wednesday, October 1

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

Friday, October 3

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. PT (T-Mobile Arena)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.