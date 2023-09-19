News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament
VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays
VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT
VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT
Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction
VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID
VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV
VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic
VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory
The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup Against Panthers
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final
The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final
The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Vegas Golden Knights Announce 2023-24 Theme Knights

Team to host 15 theme games in 2023-24 season

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (September 19, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host 15 Theme Knights during the 2023-24 season at T-Mobile Arena, honoring local heroes, celebrating holidays and recognizing important causes in the process. The 2023-24 Theme Knights will be:

  • Ninth Island Knight – Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Arizona (presented by Deportes Vegas)
  • Pride Knight – Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado (presented by Toyota)
  • Nevada Day – Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Chicago (presented by Allegiant)
  • Hispanic Heritage Knight – Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg
  • Military Appreciation Knight – Friday, Nov. 10 vs. San Jose
  • Hockey Fights Cancer Knight – Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Arizona (presented by Optum)
  • Healthcare Heroes Knight – Thursday, Jan. 4 vs. Florida (presented by Juice Standard)
  • Firefighter Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Calgary
  • Law Enforcement Appreciation Day – Monday, Jan. 15 vs. Nashville (presented by Martin-Harris Construction)
  • Lunar New Year Knight – Monday, Feb. 12 vs. Minnesota (presented by Resorts World)
  • Black History Month Knight – Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. Nashville (presented by Zappos)
  • Women’s History Month Knight – Thursday, March 7 vs. Vancouver
  • St. Patrick’s Day – Sunday, March 17 vs. New Jersey (presented by Toyota)
  • Donate Life Knight – Tuesday, April 2 vs. Vancouver (presented by NV Donor Network)
  • Fan Appreciation Knight – Thursday, April 18 vs. Anaheim (presented by Toyota)

New this year, the Golden Knights will host separate games to honor first responders in the Las Vegas Valley, including Healthcare Heroes Knight (Jan. 4), Firefighter Appreciation Knight (Jan. 13) and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (Jan. 15).

Specific activations for each of the 15 Theme Knights will be announced leading up to the events. Select games will also include discounted ticket packages with exclusive merchandise available through special offer links. A limited number of standing-room only tickets will also be available starting at only $25 per ticket, while supplies last.

