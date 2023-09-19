Vegas Golden Knights Announce 2023-24 Theme Knights

VEGAS (September 19, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host 15 Theme Knights during the 2023-24 season at T-Mobile Arena, honoring local heroes, celebrating holidays and recognizing important causes in the process. The 2023-24 Theme Knights will be:

Ninth Island Knight – Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Arizona (presented by Deportes Vegas)

Pride Knight – Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Colorado (presented by Toyota)

Nevada Day – Friday, Oct. 27 vs. Chicago (presented by Allegiant)

Hispanic Heritage Knight – Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Winnipeg

Military Appreciation Knight – Friday, Nov. 10 vs. San Jose

Hockey Fights Cancer Knight – Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Arizona (presented by Optum)

Healthcare Heroes Knight – Thursday, Jan. 4 vs. Florida (presented by Juice Standard)

Firefighter Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Calgary

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day – Monday, Jan. 15 vs. Nashville (presented by Martin-Harris Construction)

Lunar New Year Knight – Monday, Feb. 12 vs. Minnesota (presented by Resorts World)

Black History Month Knight – Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. Nashville (presented by Zappos)

Women’s History Month Knight – Thursday, March 7 vs. Vancouver

St. Patrick’s Day – Sunday, March 17 vs. New Jersey (presented by Toyota)

Donate Life Knight – Tuesday, April 2 vs. Vancouver (presented by NV Donor Network)

Fan Appreciation Knight – Thursday, April 18 vs. Anaheim (presented by Toyota)

New this year, the Golden Knights will host separate games to honor first responders in the Las Vegas Valley, including Healthcare Heroes Knight (Jan. 4), Firefighter Appreciation Knight (Jan. 13) and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (Jan. 15).

Specific activations for each of the 15 Theme Knights will be announced leading up to the events. Select games will also include discounted ticket packages with exclusive merchandise available through special offer links. A limited number of standing-room only tickets will also be available starting at only $25 per ticket, while supplies last.

