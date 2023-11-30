VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE 12 KNIGHTS OF GIVING HOLIDAY INITIATIVE

VEGAS (November 30, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 30, the team’s “12 Knights of Giving” holiday initiative in support of the Las Vegas community during the holiday season. Beginning on Friday, December 1, the team will conduct 12 days of holiday fun and service as a part of the initiative.

Specific plans for the holiday initiative include, but are not limited to, visits to local schools and hospital, youth hockey clinics, a toy drive, a food drive, and inviting local community organizations and members to select events including home games. Golden Knights players have contributed financially to several of the upcoming community programs to ensure the events are a great success.

In addition to the planned 12 Knights of Giving, the Vegas Golden Knights will continue to give back to the valley throughout the holiday season.

Specific details regarding media coverage of the upcoming events will be shared in a separate communication.

