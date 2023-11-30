VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE 12 KNIGHTS OF GIVING HOLIDAY INITIATIVE

Vegas Golden Knights continue community outreach during the holiday season

HolidayInitatives_zk_2023-11-30_026
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (November 30, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 30, the team’s “12 Knights of Giving” holiday initiative in support of the Las Vegas community during the holiday season. Beginning on Friday, December 1, the team will conduct 12 days of holiday fun and service as a part of the initiative.

Specific plans for the holiday initiative include, but are not limited to, visits to local schools and hospital, youth hockey clinics, a toy drive, a food drive, and inviting local community organizations and members to select events including home games. Golden Knights players have contributed financially to several of the upcoming community programs to ensure the events are a great success.

In addition to the planned 12 Knights of Giving, the Vegas Golden Knights will continue to give back to the valley throughout the holiday season.

Specific details regarding media coverage of the upcoming events will be shared in a separate communication.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

