Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports Announce Launch of KnightTime+ Streaming Platform

VEGAS (September 21, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports announced today, September 21, the official launch of KnightTime+, a streaming platform that will carry all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory. Additional content created by the Golden Knights is also available on the official streaming home of the team for fans seeking more coverage from the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions.

KnightTime+ was built through a previously announced partnership with ViewLift \[nhl.com\]. Fans can now access the platform on their smartphone, tablet, computer, and internet-enabled television by downloading the KnightTime+ application on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Roku, while other outlets are being actively pursued. On web, KnightTime+ can be accessed at knighttimeplus.com.

KnightTime+ and Scripps Sports will have 69 games available live to fans during the 2023-24 regular season, as well as six of the team’s seven contests during the preseason and the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, should the Golden Knights qualify. As part of a free trial, each of the six preseason games will be streamed on KnightTime+, beginning with the team’s first game in San Jose on Sunday, September 24, without a payment necessary. For streaming during the regular season, fans can purchase a full-season pass (69 games, plus the first round of the playoffs should the Golden Knights qualify) for $69.99 or purchase single games for $6.99. Fans must be located within the team’s television territory – which extends through Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California and Nebraska – to watch live games on KnightTime+. Games that are shown exclusively on national television through NHL rightsholders ESPN and Turner Sports will not be available on KnightTime+.

“The creation of KnightTime+ is a significant advancement for our organization and, most importantly, our incredible fanbase that can’t get enough of the Golden Knights,” said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Thanks to our collaboration with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, KnightTime+ ensures that the Golden Knights are now more accessible than ever before. KnightTime+ is the answer for all fans in our territory interested in streaming live and on-demand coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights.”

“The Stanley Cup champions and their fans deserve the best broadcast and streaming deal in the NHL,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “We know how important it is to the Golden Knights to make available all Scripps Sports-produced games to their fans on every device and video platform.”

Additional information regarding subscriptions to KnightTime+ is available **here**, and fans can visit **here** for full details on television and radio broadcasts during the 2023-24 season.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com \[vegasgoldenknights.com\] and follow the team on Facebook \[facebook.com\], Twitter \[twitter.com\], Instagram \[instagram.com\] and TikTok \[tiktok.com\].

ABOUT SCRIPPS

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

ABOUT VIEWLIFT

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs; entertainment companies; local TV broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. Visit www.viewlift.com \[viewlift.com\].