Vegas Falls to Carolina, 3-1

Golden Knights turn attention to Sharks on Monday

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-17-6) dropped their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (32-17-5), 3-1, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Halfway through the first period, Jonathan Marchessault got things started with his 28th goal of the season, putting Vegas up 1-0. At 1:21 in the second, Andrei Svechnikov scored to tie the game. Carolina extended its lead in the third with a shorthanded goal 19 seconds into the frame and then added to their advantage with another goal six minutes later. Vegas put up 30 shots on goal in the loss.

ATTENDANCE: 18,355

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head to San Jose to take on the Sharks for the fourth and final time on Monday at 1 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340

