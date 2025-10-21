Vegas Extends Point Streak With 4-1 Win Over Hurricanes

Golden Knights spoil Carolina's perfect season on Monday night

10:20 recap
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2) handed the Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-0) their first loss of the season with a 4-1 victory on Monday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The puck found the back of the net on a pass from Jack Eichel that bounced off Carolina defenseman K’Andre Miller’s stick to put Vegas up 1-0 nine minutes into the first period. Pavel Dorofeyev tacked on a second goal 1:46 later to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission. Four minutes into the middle frame, Sebastian Aho scored the only goal of the period to get Carolina on the board and cut Vegas’ lead in half. A strong forecheck from Ivan Barbashev led to a short-range shot that he buried to give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead midway through the third. William Karlsson potted an empty-net goal to seal the 4-1 victory for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill and Akira Schmid combined for a total 27 saves on 28 shots.

TOP PERFORMERS
Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded a goal to extend his point streak to seven games and his league-leading point total to 16 (6G, 10A).

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev tallied the game-winning goal in the first period and is tied for most goals in the NHL (7).

Mitch Marner: Marner extended his point streak to four games with two assists on the night.

Akira Schmid: Schmid picked up his 20th career win in net, tying for fourth in NHL history for most wins by a Swiss goaltender.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Brandon Saad tallied an assist on Jack Eichel’s goal in the first period, marking him the 18th Golden Knight to record a point this season.

Karlsson recorded his 400th point as a Golden Knight with his empty-net goal in the third period. The forward is the second player in franchise history to reach the mark.

Schmid is the fourth goaltender is Golden Knights history to record four straight wins to open a season.

Marner became the second player in franchise history to record a four-game multi-point streak in their first season with the club.

ATTENDANCE: 17,682

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!
Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for 2 days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights begin a three-game road trip, starting Saturday as they take on the Florida Panthers at 3 p.m. PT at Amerant Bank Arena. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

