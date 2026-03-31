Vegas Extends Point Streak to Three Games in 4-2 Win Over Vancouver

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-15) downed the Vancouver Canucks (21-44-8), 4-2, on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Evander Kane tallied the only goal of the opening frame with 7:41 remaining to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Rasmus Andersson brought Vegas even at one eight minutes into the second, burying a pass from Tomas Hertl in front of the net. Noah Hanifin also earned an assist for his 24th point of the season. Brock Boeser regained the Canucks’ lead five minutes later with a power-play goal. Shea Theodore tied the game again with his ninth goal of the season. Mark Stone flipped the puck out of the Vegas defensive zone where Ivan Barbashev sent a pass to Theodore who was left all alone up front. Just over a minute later, Reilly Smith recorded the Golden Knights’ third goal of the middle frame to give Vegas a 3-2 edge going into the third period. Brayden McNabb fired a puck across the offensive zone to Smith who buried the one-timer below the hash mark. The only goal of the third came from a Cole Smith empty-netter for his first goal as a Golden Knight and sealed the 4-2 victory for Vegas. Jeremy Lauzon and Nic Dowd picked up assists on the empty-net goal. Adin Hill earned his 10th win of the season in net, stopping 22-of-24 shots for a .917 save percentage.

TOP PERFORMERS

Rasmus Andersson: Andersson has recorded goals in back-to-back games, including Vegas’ first goal of the game in the second period.

Reilly Smith: Smith recorded the game-winning goal, his third of the season.

Shea Theodore: Theodore brought Vegas even in the second period for his ninth goal of the season.

Cole Smith: Smith potted an empty-net goal for his first tally as a Golden Knight and seventh goal of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights earned their sixth-straight win over the Canucks.

Rasmus Andersson has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the Golden Knights and owns four points (3G, 1A) in the last four games.

Reilly Smith’s game-winning goal marked the 24th in his career, placing him in fourth place in franchise history.

Ivan Barbashev and Cole Smith each recorded seven hits on the night.

ATTENDANCE: 17,810

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will close out the four-game homestand on Thursday against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.