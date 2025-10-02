Vegas Earns 2-1 Comeback Victory Against Colorado

The Vegas Golden Knights pick up their third preseason win with a 2-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche in the second game of a back-to-back preseason matchup on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Gabriel Landeskog scored the first goal to put the Avalanche up 1-0 with under two minutes to go in the opening period. After a scoreless second period, Brett Howden tied the game 5:30 into the third frame. William Karlsson buried the puck from the slot to score the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights with less than six minutes to play. Akira Schmid saved 18-of-19 shots on the night for a .947 save percentage.

ATTENDANCE: 17,409

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT

Friday, Sept. 26 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, San Jose Sharks 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Colorado Avalanche 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, Colorado Avalanche 1

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights wrap up the preseason with a final matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on The Spot Vegas 34, KnightTime+ or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.