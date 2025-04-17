Vegas Defeats Vancouver, 4-1, in Season Finale

The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) skated to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks (38-30-14) in their regular season finale on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNPius Suter scored the only goal of the first to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. With less than two minutes left of the middle frame, Victor Olofsson shot a one-timer to the top shelf to even up the score. In the final period, Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas a 2-1 advantage with his team-leading 35th goal of the season. Jack Eichel joined in as he notched his 28th goal of the season to extend the lead to 3-1. With just 1:32 left of the final frame, Cole Schwindt scored on an empty-netter to secure the 4-1 victory for Vegas.

TOP PERFORMERSVictor Olofsson: Olofsson (1G, 1A) tallied his 15th goal of the season to tie the game.

*William Karlsson:* Karlsson (1A) netted an assist in the win. Karlsson owns five points in his last six games.

*Ben Hutton:* Hutton recorded two assists to put up his first multi-point game of the season and reach 100 career assists.

*Cole Schwindt*: Schwindt recorded his first NHL goal in the win.

*Akira Schmid:* Schmid stopped 16-of-17 shots in the victory.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights have reached the 50-win mark for the third time in franchise history. In each of the previous two 50-win seasons, they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final-winning in 2023 and finishing as runners-up in 2018.

Pavel Dorofeyev concluded his first full NHL campaign this season with 52 points (35G, 17A) and became the youngest skater in Vegas history to reach the 50-point mark since Karlsson in 2017-18. Dorofeyev has posted the largest season-to-season goal increase by a Golden Knights skater, jumping from 13 goals in 47 games last year to 35 this season (min. 40 GP in previous season).

Jack Eichel (241 GP) became the fastest player in Golden Knights history to score 100 goals.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights set their sights on the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as the team will host the Minnesota Wild for a first-round matchup. The NHL will announce the full first-round schedule later this week. Download the Official VGK Mobile App for updates. Click here to purchase tickets to home games in the opening round of the playoffs.