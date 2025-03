The Vegas Golden Knights (39-20-8) were blanked by the Detroit Red Wings (32-29–6), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

The Golden Knights return home to kick off a three-game homestand as they host the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.