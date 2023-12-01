'United By Hockey' Mobile Museum Returns to Vegas for Visits on Dec. 3 & Dec. 4

VEGAS (December 1, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 1, that the United by Hockey Mobile Museum will make its return to Vegas for two stops. The attraction previously visited town in March as part of a tour across North America that spanned 15,000 miles during the NHL’s 2022-23 season.

The museum will be available for free to fans on Sunday, December 3 before the Henderson Silver Knights take on Calgary Wranglers, and on Monday, December 4 when the Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop between Henderson and Calgary is set for 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, while Vegas and St. Louis meet at 7 p.m. PT the following evening.

In collaboration with the NHL and ALXMOBILE and supported by the Hockey Hall of Fame, the traveling museum highlights hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers, and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics. New to this season, components of the mobile museum now include a virtual reality (VR) experience, an adaptive display put in place to show how all players are able to enjoy the sport of hockey, and a “United Voices” wall with a QR code directing fans to interviews with some of the sport’s best influences. All-new profiles were also added to the museum including a feature on Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who became the first Indigenous player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to win the Stanley Cup.

Fans in Henderson and Vegas can enjoy the experience for free at The Dollar Loan Center on Sunday and Monday at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena. The exhibit also will be on-site at the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle when the Golden Knights face the Kraken. For more information, fans can visit this link and use #nhlunitedbyhockey on social media.

Sunday, December 3

The Dollar Loan Center – 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012

Time: 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT

Monday, December 4

T-Mobile Arena – 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT

