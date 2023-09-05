Owner
Front Office
Chairman, CEO and Govenor - Bill Foley
Hockey Operations
President of Hockey Operations, Alt. Governor - George McPhee
General Manager - Kelly McCrimmon
Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel - Vaughn Karpan
Assistant General Manager - Andrew Lugerner
Director of Hockey Administration - Katy Boettinger
Director of Team Services - Rick Braunstein
Director of Hockey Operations - Tom Poraszka
Director of Hockey Analytics - Dustin Walsh
Director of Scouting Operations - Keith Veronesi
Hockey Operations Assistant - Brandon Turer
Business Operations
President, COO, Alt. Governor - Kerry Bubolz
Executive Vice President - Peter Sadowski
Senior Vice President, Chief Ticketing Officer - Todd Pollock
Chief Marketing Officer - Eric Tosi
Chief Business Officer - Robert Foley
Chief Financial Officer - Heather Clayton
Chief Legal Officer - Chip Seigel III
Coordinator, Special Projects - Bailey Allen
Coaching Staff
Head Coach - Bruce Cassidy
Assistant Coach - John Stevens
Assistant Coach - Dominique Ducharme
Assistant Coach - Joel Ward
Director of Goaltending, NHL Goaltending Coach - Sean Burke
Video Coach - Dave Rogowski
Medical Staff
Dir. of Sports Performance & Medicine - Steve McCauley
Head Athletic Trainer - Kyle Moore
Assistant Athletic Trainer - Mike Muir
Manual Therapist - Raul Dorantes
Associate Dir. of Sports Performance / Strength and Conditioning Coach - Doug Davidson
Head of Sports Science and Reconditioning - Aaron Heishman
Medical Director - Dr. James Dettling
Team Physicians - Dr. Mike Gunter, Dr. William Rosenberg and Dr. Chad Hanson
Team Dentist - Dr. Byron Blasco
Equipment Staff
Head Equipment Manager - Chris Davidson-Adams
Assistant Equipment Manager - J.W. Aiken
Assistant Equipment Manager - Pat Maino
Scouting Staff
Assistant Director of Player Personnel - Bob Lowes
Director, Amateur Scouting - Scott Luce
Director, European Scouting - Vojtech Kucera
Director, Player Development - Wil Nichol
Director, Amateur Free Agents - Matt Tiesling
Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting - Mike Rosati
Professional Scout - Kelly Kisio
Professional Scout - Jim McKenzie
Professional Scout - Vince Williams
Professional Scout - Mick McCrimmon
Professional Scout - Craig Cunningham
Amateur Scout - Bruno Campese
Amateur Scout - Erin Ginnell
Amateur Scout - Kent Hawley
Amateur Scout - Keith Hendrickson
Amateur Scout - Connor Jones
Amateur Scout - Brad McEwen
Amateur Scout - Raphael Pouliot
Amateur Scout - Michel Boucher
European Scout - Peter Ahola
European Scout - Alex Godynyuk
European Scout - Anders Johansson
European Scout - Serhii Hapshenko
Hockey Programming and Facility Operations
Sr. Vice President Hockey Programming and Facility Operations - Darren Eliot
Sr. Director, Facility Operations & Programming - Andrew Stewart
Director, Facility Management - Wally Lacroix
Hockey Director, City National Arena - Adam Miller
Hockey Director, Lifeguard Arena - Nate Putek
Director, Coaching & Instructor Development - Brian Salcido
Director, Girls & Women's Hockey Programming - Sheri Hudspeth
Figure Skating & Learn to Skate Director - Carolyn Mortenson
Figure Skating Manager - Arielle Trujillo
Guest Services Manager - Trevor Beer
Operations Supervisor - Harrison Luce
Operations Manager - Joseph Fu
Operation Manager - Matt Coles
Guest Services & Events Manager - Rachel Tayla-Hunt
Communication & Content
Vice President, Communications & Content - Nate Ewell
Vegas Golden Knights Insider - Gary Lawless
Senior Manager, Digital Strategy & Editorial Content - Gordon Weigers
Senior Manager, Communications & Broadcasting - Garrett Calloway
Coordinator, Communications & Content - India Shay
Coordinator, Digital Content - Caylee Allard
Finance
Director of Finance - Justin Klein
Controller - Jen Jones
Director of Payroll - Melanie Loveless
Accounting Manager - Jonathan Rose
Senior Accountant - Alyssa Gridiron
Accounts Payable - Maria Snoeberger
Staff Accountant - Jennifer Quintana
Staff Accountant - Leann Brennan
Payroll Specialist - Keisha Lennon
Foundation
VGK Foundation - President, Community Relations and Player Initiatives - Kim Frank
Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Community Programs, Sr. Manager - Mia Greenlee
Raffle Manager - Elisha Stephens
Legal & HR
Deputy General Counsel - Mary Tran
Director, Linemate Relations (HR) - Darlene Navarro
Linemate Relations (HR) Generalist - Beatriz Noa Clemente
Paralegal - Amy Papadopoulos
Entertainment
Vice President & Executive Producer - Andrew Abrams
Sr. Manager, Video Production - Patrick Ruhlig
Sr. Manager, Entertainment Experience - Tyler Ferraro
Sr. Manager, Live Production - Jeff Chaves
Coordinator, Live Production - Katie Borton
Sr. Manager, Motion Graphics - Daniel Senior
Manager, Entertainment Experience - Emma Kazian
Motion Graphic Designer - Jalen Jones
Manager, Venue Technology and Displays - Ryan Floyd
Video Producer - Aleksandr Washuta
Video Producer - Madolyn Rusen
Cast Director - Paige Carter
Talent and Mascot Manager - Clint McComb
Ticket Sales and Service
Senior Director, Ticketing & Premium - Steve DiLenardi
Director, Membership Services - Aidan Wiese
Director, Group & Event Suite Sales - Amanda Fleming
Director, Ticket Operations - Brittany Grayson
