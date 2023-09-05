Front Office

News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament
VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays
VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT
VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT
Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction
VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID
VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV
VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic
VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory
The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup Against Panthers
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final
The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final
The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Front Office

Owner

Chairman, CEO and Govenor - Bill Foley

Hockey Operations

President of Hockey Operations, Alt. Governor - George McPhee

General Manager - Kelly McCrimmon

Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel - Vaughn Karpan

Assistant General Manager - Andrew Lugerner

Director of Hockey Administration - Katy Boettinger

Director of Team Services - Rick Braunstein

Director of Hockey Operations - Tom Poraszka

Director of Hockey Analytics - Dustin Walsh

Director of Scouting Operations - Keith Veronesi

Hockey Operations Assistant - Brandon Turer

Business Operations

President, COO, Alt. Governor - Kerry Bubolz

Executive Vice President - Peter Sadowski

Senior Vice President, Chief Ticketing Officer - Todd Pollock

Chief Marketing Officer - Eric Tosi

Chief Business Officer - Robert Foley

Chief Financial Officer - Heather Clayton

Chief Legal Officer - Chip Seigel III

Coordinator, Special Projects - Bailey Allen

Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Bruce Cassidy

Assistant Coach - John Stevens

Assistant Coach - Dominique Ducharme

Assistant Coach - Joel Ward

Director of Goaltending, NHL Goaltending Coach - Sean Burke

Video Coach - Dave Rogowski

Medical Staff

Dir. of Sports Performance & Medicine - Steve McCauley

Head Athletic Trainer - Kyle Moore

Assistant Athletic Trainer - Mike Muir

Manual Therapist - Raul Dorantes

Associate Dir. of Sports Performance / Strength and Conditioning Coach - Doug Davidson

Head of Sports Science and Reconditioning - Aaron Heishman

Medical Director - Dr. James Dettling

Team Physicians - Dr. Mike Gunter, Dr. William Rosenberg and Dr. Chad Hanson

Team Dentist - Dr. Byron Blasco

Equipment Staff

Head Equipment Manager - Chris Davidson-Adams

Assistant Equipment Manager - J.W. Aiken

Assistant Equipment Manager - Pat Maino

Scouting Staff

Assistant Director of Player Personnel - Bob Lowes

Director, Amateur Scouting - Scott Luce

Director, European Scouting - Vojtech Kucera

Director, Player Development - Wil Nichol

Director, Amateur Free Agents - Matt Tiesling

Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting - Mike Rosati

Professional Scout - Kelly Kisio

Professional Scout - Jim McKenzie

Professional Scout - Vince Williams

Professional Scout - Mick McCrimmon

Professional Scout - Craig Cunningham

Amateur Scout - Bruno Campese

Amateur Scout - Erin Ginnell

Amateur Scout - Kent Hawley

Amateur Scout - Keith Hendrickson

Amateur Scout - Connor Jones

Amateur Scout - Brad McEwen

Amateur Scout - Raphael Pouliot

Amateur Scout - Michel Boucher

European Scout - Peter Ahola

European Scout - Alex Godynyuk

European Scout - Anders Johansson

European Scout - Serhii Hapshenko

Hockey Programming and Facility Operations

Sr. Vice President Hockey Programming and Facility Operations - Darren Eliot

Sr. Director, Facility Operations & Programming - Andrew Stewart

Director, Facility Management - Wally Lacroix

Hockey Director, City National Arena - Adam Miller

Hockey Director, Lifeguard Arena - Nate Putek

Director, Coaching & Instructor Development - Brian Salcido

Director, Girls & Women's Hockey Programming - Sheri Hudspeth

Figure Skating & Learn to Skate Director - Carolyn Mortenson

Figure Skating Manager - Arielle Trujillo

Guest Services Manager - Trevor Beer

Operations Supervisor - Harrison Luce

Operations Manager - Joseph Fu

Operation Manager - Matt Coles

Guest Services & Events Manager - Rachel Tayla-Hunt

Communication & Content

Vice President, Communications & Content - Nate Ewell

Vegas Golden Knights Insider - Gary Lawless

Senior Manager, Digital Strategy & Editorial Content - Gordon Weigers

Senior Manager, Communications & Broadcasting - Garrett Calloway

Coordinator, Communications & Content - India Shay

Coordinator, Digital Content - Caylee Allard

Finance

Director of Finance - Justin Klein

Controller - Jen Jones

Director of Payroll - Melanie Loveless

Accounting Manager - Jonathan Rose

Senior Accountant - Alyssa Gridiron

Accounts Payable - Maria Snoeberger

Staff Accountant - Jennifer Quintana

Staff Accountant - Leann Brennan

Payroll Specialist - Keisha Lennon

Foundation

VGK Foundation - President, Community Relations and Player Initiatives - Kim Frank

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Community Programs, Sr. Manager - Mia Greenlee

Raffle Manager - Elisha Stephens

Legal & HR

Deputy General Counsel - Mary Tran

Director, Linemate Relations (HR) - Darlene Navarro

Linemate Relations (HR) Generalist - Beatriz Noa Clemente

Paralegal - Amy Papadopoulos

Entertainment

Vice President & Executive Producer - Andrew Abrams

Sr. Manager, Video Production - Patrick Ruhlig

Sr. Manager, Entertainment Experience - Tyler Ferraro

Sr. Manager, Live Production - Jeff Chaves

Coordinator, Live Production - Katie Borton

Sr. Manager, Motion Graphics - Daniel Senior

Manager, Entertainment Experience - Emma Kazian

Motion Graphic Designer - Jalen Jones

Manager, Venue Technology and Displays - Ryan Floyd

Video Producer - Aleksandr Washuta

Video Producer - Madolyn Rusen

Cast Director - Paige Carter

Talent and Mascot Manager - Clint McComb

Ticket Sales and Service

Senior Director, Ticketing & Premium - Steve DiLenardi

Director, Membership Services - Aidan Wiese

Director, Group & Event Suite Sales - Amanda Fleming

Director, Ticket Operations - Brittany Grayson

Member and Premium Services Manager -