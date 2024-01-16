Stone Tallies Hat Trick in 4-1 Victory Against Predators

Marchessault skated in his 600th career game

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Brynn Smith

Mark Stone scored a hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-5) to a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators (24-19-1) on Monday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights got the scoring started at 4:35 of the first period as Stone ripped it top-shelf on Nashville netminder Jusse Saros off a rebound from the slot. A cross-ice pass from Chandler Stephenson saw Stone streak in and snap the puck past Saros for his second of the night 1:11 into the middle frame. The Predators halved the lead as Luke Evangelista deflected the puck into the Vegas net a little over 16 minutes later. With just 24 seconds left in the second period, Stone completed the hat trick to give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead. An empty net goal from Jonthan Marchessault in the final minute sealed the 4-1 victory for Vegas. 

TOP PERFORMERS
Mark Stone: Stone scored three goals for the first regular season hat trick of his career.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev recorded two assists in Monday's matchup.

Chandler Stephenson: Stephenson tallied two assists in the Vegas victory.

Logan Thompson: Thompson saved 34 of 35 shots on net against the Predators.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Mark Stone scored his first career regular season hat trick to go with his two previous postseason hat tricks with the Golden Knights. The last time he recorded a three-goal game was in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

Stone also scored his 18th career game-opening goal for Vegas in the first period, tying Rielly Smith for the third-most in franchise history.

Pavel Dorofeyev posted his fifth career multi-point game (2A).

BECAUSE VGK WON...
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 17,719

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights take on the New York Rangers for the first time this season on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2024
Golden Knights Fall to Calgary Flames, 3-1

Golden Knights Fall to Calgary Flames, 3-1
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 13, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 13, 2024
Pietrangelo Lifts Golden Knights Over Bruins in 2-1 Overtime Win

Pietrangelo Lifts Golden Knights Over Bruins in 2-1 Overtime Win
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OWNERSHIP UPDATE

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS OWNERSHIP UPDATE
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2024
Golden Knights Blanked by Avalanche, 3-0

Golden Knights Blanked by Avalanche, 3-0
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 10, 2024
By The Numbers: 2023 - A Year to Remember for the VGK

By The Numbers: 2023 - A Year to Remember for the VGK
Golden Knights Snap Skid with 5-2 Win vs. Islanders

Golden Knights Snap Skid with 5-2 Win vs. Islanders
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 6, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 6, 2024
Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers

Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend
All Three VGK Prospects to Play in Medal Games at 2024 World Junior Championship

All Three VGK Prospects to Play in Medal Games at 2024 World Junior Championship
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2024
Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic

Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024