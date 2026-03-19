Morning Skate Report: March 19, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-23-14) will wrap up their season series against the Utah Mammoth (35-27-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: ESPN+ | HULU

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Adin Hill made his fifth straight start for the first time this season on Tuesday, stopping 23 out of 24 shots and posting a .958 save percentage.

The Golden Knights sit fourth in the league with 597 high-danger shots on goal, according to NHL Edge.

The Golden Knights continue to lead the NHL with 45 third-period goals since Jan. 1.

AFC BOURNEMOUTH CELEBRATION

On Thursday the Golden Knights will celebrate AFC Bournemouth as they battle the Utah Mammoth.

Before puck drop, Toshiba Plaza will transform into a “Beach of Bournemouth” activation. Fans can snap photos in Bournemouth-themed beach chairs and test their balance on a surf machine. Club legend Steve Fletcher will be on site to meet fans and share stories from his playing career with the Cherries.

Participants will have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including a signed Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin AFC Bournemouth–themed hockey jersey, or a Tyler Adams signed AFC Bournemouth kit. A limited number of the Bournemouth–themed jerseys will also be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

Fletcher and AFC Bournemouth mascot, Cherry Bear, will participate in the March to the Fortress and the pregame siren.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Three assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Three games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Four points away from 700 career points

Shea Theodore – Six points away from 400 career points

Nic Dowd – Seven points away from 200 career points

Ivan Barbashev – Eight assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 74 points (24G, 50A)

Mitch Marner – 69 points (19G, 50A)

Mark Stone – 62 points (21G, 41A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 57 points (34G, 23A)

Tomas Hertl – 54 points (24G, 30A)

BY THE NUMBERS

6.96 – Brayden McNabb leads the NHL in blocked shots per 60 minutes (6.96) among players who have appeared in at least 20 games.

82.5 – The Golden Knights sit sixth in the league for penalty kill percentage (82.5%).

203 – Jeremy Lauzon leads all NHL defensemen with 203 hits, 37 more than the next highest.

\\LAST TIME OUT

\\The Golden Knights were shut out, 2-0, by the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Josh Doan scored a goal in the first frame, and Josh Norris sealed the win for Buffalo with an empty-netter in the final minute of the contest. Ukko Pekka Luukkonen turned aside all 28 Vegas shots.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Mammoth have split the season series, with both teams holding their opponents to one goal in each win. In their first meeting, on Nov. 20, at Delta Center, the Golden Knights beat the Mammoth, 4-1. Jack Eichel (2G, 1A) and Shea Theodore (3A) both recorded a three-point night, while Braeden Bowman netted his third goal of the season and picked up his first NHL assist. Ben Hutton also tallied a goal in the victory, and Akira Schmid stopped 25-of-26 shots, posting a .962 save percentage to secure the win for Vegas. Four days later, on Nov. 24, Vegas fell, 5-1, to Utah at Delta Center. Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley put the Mammoth on the board first in the opening frame, before Ivan Barbashev cut Utah’s lead in half with a goal for Vegas in the second period. Cooley then netted three unanswered goals, including two empty-netters, to bring his goal total to four on the night to seal the 5-1 win for Utah.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Mammoth sit fourth in the Central Division, with a record of 35-27-6 and 76 points. The Mammoth own the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, five points over the Seattle Kraken in second. Utah has gone 4-3-2 since March 1, collecting 10 points in their last nine games. The Mammoth fell, 4-3, to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Delta Center on Saturday and beat the Dallas Stars, 6-3, on the road at American Airlines Center on Monday. Utah's visit to Vegas will wrap up a quick two-game road trip before heading home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with 65 points (20G, 45A), followed by Nick Schmaltz with 60 points (24G, 36A), and Dylan Guenther with 58 points (33G, 25A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 37-27-4, 78 points

Edmonton Oilers – 34-26-9, 77 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 31-23-14, 76 points

Seattle Kraken – 31-26-9, 71 points

Los Angeles Kings – 28-24-15, 71 points

San Jose Sharks – 32-26-6, 70 points

Calgary Flames – 27-34-7, 61 points

Vancouver Canucks – 21-38-8, 50 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 393rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-2-0 all-time record against Utah

- Give the Golden Knights a 2-1-0 all-time record against the Mammoth at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Man Advantage: Utah enters this game ranked 20th in the NHL for penalty kill percentage (78.2%), letting in seven power-play goals in March alone. With Vegas being tied for third in the league for power-play percentage at 25.1%, earning and capitalizing every man-advantage opportunity will be key to gaining an edge in the game.

Finish Strong: With just 16 or fewer games remaining in the regular season for all clubs, intensity is ramping up around the NHL. The Golden Knights must match that urgency to close their four-game homestand on a high note, continue building consistency in their game, and get closer to a full 60-minute effort.