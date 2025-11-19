Power Play Elevates Vegas to 3-2 Win Over New York 

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-6) defeated the New York Rangers (10-9-2), 3-2, on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights struck first as Braeden Bowman scored his second career NHL goal on the power play with eight minutes remaining in the first period. Mitch Marner’s shot generated a rebound in the slot, as Tomas Hertl slid it to Bowman before he lifted it home for a 1-0 lead. Vegas extended the lead early in the middle frame when Ben Hutton tacked on his first goal of the season, beating Igor Shesterkin through the five-hole as the puck crept across the goal line. Pavel Dorofeyev and Hertl both picked up helpers on the play. Jonny Brodzinski found the net shortly after for New York, cutting the deficit to one just before the midway mark of the period. Seven minutes into the final frame, the Golden Knights recorded their second power-play goal of the night to extend the lead to 3-1. Shea Theodore received a pass from Noah Hanifin by the right faceoff circle and fired it in, as Colton Sissons earned an assist and provided a strong screen in front of Shesterkin. Vincent Trocheck responded for the Rangers with an extra skater on the ice, tipping the puck past Akira Schmid when Artemi Panarin threw a shot on net from the blue line. Vegas sustained the final push from New York, knocking them off 3-2. Schmid saved 17 of the Rangers’ 19 shots in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Braeden Bowman became the first Golden Knight to record their first two goals with the franchise on the power play.

Ben Hutton registered his first goal of the season with a wrist shot.

Shea Theodore recorded his third point in four games with his game-winning mark in the third period (2G, 1A).

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Vegas defensemen have tallied four goals in the previous four games (Theodore 2x, Hanifin, Hutton).

Tomas Hertl’s two-assist performance stretches his point-streak to five games (3G, 3A).

Pavel Dorofeyev’s second-period assist marks his 100th point with the Golden Knights (66G, 34A).

ATTENDANCE: 18,008

LOOKING AHEAD

After a quick stop home, the Golden Knights hit the road for a three-game trip through Utah and Anaheim. They’ll open the swing in Salt Lake City on Thursday against the Utah Mammoth, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. PT. Catch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.