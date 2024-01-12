Pietrangelo Lifts Golden Knights Over Bruins in 2-1 Overtime Win

Alex Pietrangelo scored the overtime winner as the Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-5) took down the Boston Bruins (24-8-9) in overtime, 2-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights scored the first goal of the game as Jack Eichel tipped in a shot from the top of the crease for a power-play goal at 7:01 of the third. The Bruins matched that 5:17 later as Matt Grzelcyk blasted the puck from the top of the right dot past Vegas netminder Logan Thompson. The contest headed into overtime tied 1-1. Streaking into the zone with Mark Stone 46 seconds into overtime, Alex Pietrangelo recieved a cross-ice pass that he buried in the wide open net for the 2-1 final.

TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo scored the overtime winner and his second goal of the season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel scored the first goal of the game and tallied an assist.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 32 of 33 shots to backstop Vegas to victory.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel became the second-fastest player in Golden Knights history to score 60 goals (143 GP) with the franchise, behind only William Karlsson (138 GP).

Brayden McNabb skated in his 700th career game and his 462nd with the Golden Knights, the third most in franchise history.

Pietrangelo scored his sixth career overtime goal to help the Golden Knights become the sixth team to win in overtime on Thursday.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 18,209

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights play the second of the their five-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.