Penhollow Embraces VGK Culture in New Role as President of Business Operations

Sports executives like Penhollow follow the industry closely. He watched from afar as the Golden Knights made their iconic splash in the NHL in 2016. The team has never been concerned with the size of its market relative to the rest of the league nor has it worried about its young history compared to that of the Original 6. The focus of the organization is to be among the best in professional sports on and off the ice. Vegas has won five of the NHL’s ‘Stanley’ Awards since 2018 including the Commissioner’s Award (2018), Social Media Club of the Year (2019) and Game Presentation (2020, 2022, 2024).

From the team’s inception in 2016, the historic inaugural season that followed in 2017-18, the “Cup in Six” prophecy that came true in 2023 and everything in between, Penhollow has kept a close eye on the Vegas Golden Knights and what the team and business have achieved on and off the ice.

“Like many people across the country, I watched in amazement as the franchise launched, set new benchmarks for guest experiences and grassroots marketing, then took home awards that other teams chased for many years. I had to tip my cap,” Penhollow said. “Having spent 19 years in the NFL, another 4 in MLB and 3 in the NBA, I can respect and appreciate that what the Golden Knights accomplished in a relatively short amount of time is simply remarkable.”

As the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their ninth season in the NHL, Penhollow sees a great opportunity to connect with the entire organization about things that have worked to this point, find ways to further enhance the fan experience and identify new and innovative ways to evolve the business.

“The Golden Knights have accomplished so much in a short amount of time, the only way to honor past success is to raise the bar alongside my new linemates, our passionate fans, partners and inspiring community,” Penhollow said. “We will continue to care about our linemates and seek to constantly grow as professionals and stewards of this great franchise. Prioritizing education and youth sports, honoring our military and first responders and continuing to encourage health and wellness will enable us to have an even more profound impact in our community, region and across the entire NHL than ever before.”

Hockey fans are some of the most loyal, passionate and knowledgeable sports fans in the world. Penhollow said he’s excited to lean on his own experience as a former hockey player, coach and current fan to be additive to the blossoming Las Vegas hockey community. While living in Minnesota, he and his family were immersed in the hockey culture that makes up the ‘State of Hockey’. He coached multiple youth teams (for his son and daughter) and still gets on the ice to play recreationally. He will become a familiar face at rinks around Las Vegas as the Penhollow family embraces the ‘Vegas Born’ identity that the Golden Knights have brought to the city.

“The role of a hockey parent never stops,” Penhollow said. “Even in the middle of building a prominent stadium in the entire sports landscape, the moments I’ve enjoyed the most have been coaching my kids on the ice and now seeing them enjoying this beautiful sport as young adults. Having them understand how amazing it is to practice on that first cut of ice early in the morning, there is no better moment for a player, at least that’s how I still think many years after first playing my first game.”

Penhollow’s roots in hockey run deep as he followed his three older brothers taking up the sport in Jamestown and the Buffalo, N.Y. area. He appreciated and was later inspired by how certain players like Pat LaFontaine dominated on the ice, then off the ice were such selfless leaders with his teammates. He played collegiate hockey (Club) at Kent State University. After graduation, he then earned a Masters of Science degree in Sports Administration from Canisius University which marked the beginning of his career in the world of sports. After multiple roles in different areas of sports business, the values of teamwork he learned from his playing days drew him to a role with the Miami Dolphins in 2003 and he’s been part of the team side of professional sports ever since.

“As I moved through this wonderful industry, I felt like working on the team side was the perfect fit. I grew up playing on so many different types of teams across multiple sports. To me, it was all about being part of a group that works together to achieve something – constantly growing, battling for and caring about each other, and committing to a process that was all about progress, which is the key to winning on and off the field and ice.” Penhollow said.

Penhollow’s belief in continuous improvement aligns with the Golden Knights because the organization avoids complacency after a triumph. Each individual within the team who contributes to the overall success of the business celebrates each win and quickly turns the page to accomplish the next task at an even higher level. Penhollow believes that within every triumph there are elements that, with the right amount of care and attention, can lead the next victory to be greater than the last.

“I always think that there are layers that can be peeled back to reveal something even greater,” Penhollow said. “Subtle adjustments to how it’s always been done, offering another perspective and pouring into our people can make a difference. Sustainable growth isn’t just about dollars, it’s about relationships, reputation and rhythm. We will grow with integrity and win without compromising our values.”

“John has had a tremendous impact on the Vikings organization, partners and fans through his leadership of our revenue teams,” said Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller. “He played a critical role in the design, development and sales efforts of U.S. Bank Stadium and Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center but, more importantly, led the development of people and culture across his teams. We are thrilled for John and his family and look forward to following his success with the Vegas Golden Knights.”