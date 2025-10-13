Pavel Dorofeyev Named NHL's "First Star" Presented by GEICO for the Week Ending Oct. 12

VEGAS (October 13, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today, October 13, that Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev has been named the NHL’s “First Star” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 12.

FIRST STAR – PAVEL DOROFEYEV, RW, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Dorofeyev (5-0—5 in 3 GP) paced the NHL in both goals (5) and power-play goals (4) to propel the Golden Knights (1-0-2, 4 points) to four out of a possible six standings points. Dorofeyev opened the season with his third career hat trick – notching all three goals in the second period – in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 8. He then scored once in both a 4-3 overtime victory against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 9 and a 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken Oct. 11. The 24-year-old Dorofeyev, a third-round pick (79th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft, has totaled 60-30—90 through 152 career NHL appearances. That includes career highs in goals (35), assists (17) and points (52) while playing in all 82 games for Vegas last season.

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is proud to present the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program that recognizes and celebrates the dedication and loyalty of NHL fans.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.