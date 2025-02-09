Overcoming the Odds: Golden Knights Rally to Defeat Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights found their way out of some trouble in their final game of their four-game road trip on Saturday night at TD Garden. Vegas trailed the Boston Bruins by two goals late in the second period before a combination of talent, hard work and puck luck helped the team earn a 4-3 victory.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas -160, Boston +135

1st | 3:17 | Bruins 1, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 42%

Boston jumped out to the 1-0 lead when Brad Marchand caught a pass all alone at the right post and deposited the puck into the open cage.

1st | 13:49 | Bruins 2, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 18%

After a net-front scramble, Nikita Zadorov ripped a slapshot from the point that beat Ilya Samsonov to put the home team ahead by two.

1st | 15:09 | Bruins 2, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 43%

In the final five minutes of the opening period, Brandon Saad worked the puck from the right wing to Shea Theodore at the point. Theodore snuck a shot around a defender and Mark Stone tipped the shot past Jeremy Swayman to get the Golden Knights on the board.