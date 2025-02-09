Overcoming the Odds: Golden Knights Rally to Defeat Bruins

By Gordon Weigers
The Vegas Golden Knights found their way out of some trouble in their final game of their four-game road trip on Saturday night at TD Garden. Vegas trailed the Boston Bruins by two goals late in the second period before a combination of talent, hard work and puck luck helped the team earn a 4-3 victory.

Pregame odds: Vegas -160, Boston +135

1st | 3:17 | Bruins 1, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 42%
Boston jumped out to the 1-0 lead when Brad Marchand caught a pass all alone at the right post and deposited the puck into the open cage.

1st | 13:49 | Bruins 2, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 18%
After a net-front scramble, Nikita Zadorov ripped a slapshot from the point that beat Ilya Samsonov to put the home team ahead by two.

1st | 15:09 | Bruins 2, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 43%
In the final five minutes of the opening period, Brandon Saad worked the puck from the right wing to Shea Theodore at the point. Theodore snuck a shot around a defender and Mark Stone tipped the shot past Jeremy Swayman to get the Golden Knights on the board.

2nd | 15:07 | Bruins 3, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 12%
Boston regained the two-goal lead late in the second period when Morgan Geekie received a pass from David Pastrnak and snapped it home.

2nd | 19:26 | Bruins 3, Golden Knights 2 | VGK chance to win: 33%
In the waning seconds of the middle period, Noah Hanifin made a pass to Zach Whitecloud at the right point who let a slapshot fly toward the Boston net. As Swayman went to catch the shot in his glove and end the play, it trickled under his arm, through his legs and across the goal line to give the Golden Knights a key goal.

3rd | 4:54 | Bruins 3, Golden Knights 3 | VGK chance to win: 59%
Early in the third, Jack Eichel galloped through the neutral zone before slipping a pass to Theodore on the rush. With all eyes on Theodore, he found Pavel Dorofeyev in the right circle who roofed a shot past Swayman to tie the game.

3rd | 18:50 | Golden Knights 4, Bruins 3 | VGK chance to win: 93%
After the Golden Knights had a potential go-ahead goal taken off the board, the team bounced back on the power play to take the lead for good with 1:10 to go in the game. Eichel found a seam in the Boston defense and gave it to Tomas Hertl who turned and fired a shot beneath Swayman’s glove to give Vegas its first lead of the night.

FINAL | Golden Knights 4, Bruins 3 | VGK chance to win: 100%
Vegas picked up its second win in a row to close out its four-game road trip ahead of the 4Nations Face-Off break. Samsonov finished the game with 21 saves to earn his 13th win of the season. The Golden Knights are back at home on Saturday, Feb. 22 as they host the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Purchase tickets to upcoming Vegas Golden Knights home games here.

