Ordr Named Official Payment Processing Partner of Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (December 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today that Ordr, the sports and entertainment industry’s most innovative processing platform, has become the Official Payment Processing Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. This partnership will enhance the fan experience for Golden Knights fans through the exclusive implementation of Ordr’s innovative technology across its ticketing operations platform. Ordr’s advanced payment processing solutions handle high-volume transactions at best-in-class speed, providing seamless, secure, and efficient payment experiences.

“Working with Ordr will ensure the smoothest possible experience for our ticket-buying fans,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We are committed to staying at the forefront of technological advances at every point of our fans’ interactions with the Golden Knights, and Ordr’s innovative payment processing solutions ensure that for us.”

As one element of the partnership, Ordr will support the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and take a leadership role in the team’s business alliance networking events for team partners.

“The partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights showcases our momentum as teams across multiple professional leagues adopt our all-in-one stadium payment processing technology,” said Dr. Dan Kaufmann, Ordr’s Chief Business Officer. “We’re creating the best experiences for fans while generating increased revenue for our partners.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ORDR

Ordr is the premier payment processing platform for the sports and entertainment industries. Its Simpl payments solution designed for live events includes additional capabilities for in-seat delivery, point-of-sale, merchant services, kitchen management, self-ordering kiosks, and mobile ordering technologies for stadiums, arenas, and other venues. Ordr provides innovative technology that enhances live event experiences for fans, operators, and teams. Learn more about Ordr’s commitment to innovation and excellence at www.ordr.io.