Ordr Named Official Payment Processing Partner of Vegas Golden Knights

Partnership will integrate Ordr's innovative technology across VGK's ticketing operations

Image[2]
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (December 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today that Ordr, the sports and entertainment industry’s most innovative processing platform, has become the Official Payment Processing Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. This partnership will enhance the fan experience for Golden Knights fans through the exclusive implementation of Ordr’s innovative technology across its ticketing operations platform. Ordr’s advanced payment processing solutions handle high-volume transactions at best-in-class speed, providing seamless, secure, and efficient payment experiences.

“Working with Ordr will ensure the smoothest possible experience for our ticket-buying fans,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We are committed to staying at the forefront of technological advances at every point of our fans’ interactions with the Golden Knights, and Ordr’s innovative payment processing solutions ensure that for us.”

As one element of the partnership, Ordr will support the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and take a leadership role in the team’s business alliance networking events for team partners.

“The partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights showcases our momentum as teams across multiple professional leagues adopt our all-in-one stadium payment processing technology,” said Dr. Dan Kaufmann, Ordr’s Chief Business Officer. “We’re creating the best experiences for fans while generating increased revenue for our partners.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ORDR

Ordr is the premier payment processing platform for the sports and entertainment industries. Its Simpl payments solution designed for live events includes additional capabilities for in-seat delivery, point-of-sale, merchant services, kitchen management, self-ordering kiosks, and mobile ordering technologies for stadiums, arenas, and other venues. Ordr provides innovative technology that enhances live event experiences for fans, operators, and teams. Learn more about Ordr’s commitment to innovation and excellence at www.ordr.io.

News Feed

Hill's 28-Save Shutout Leads Golden Knights to 1-0 Win vs. Oilers

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 3, 2024

Vegas Blanked By Utah, 6-0 

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 30, 2024

Howden, Barbashev Each Score Twice to Give Vegas 4-3 Win Over Winnipeg

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 29, 2024

Golden Knights Fall in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Avalanche

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 27, 2024

Overcoming The Odds: Vegas Storms Back to Top Philadelphia

Golden Knights Complete Comeback to Beat Flyers, 5-4, in Shootout

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2024

Vegas' Five Goal Second Period Leads To A 6-2 Victory Over Canadiens

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 23, 2024

Learn to Skate Program Continues to Have A Massive Impact on Skating in the Las Vegas Valley

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Brett Howden to Five-Year Contract Extension

Bruce Cassidy Secures 400th Career NHL Win as Vegas Downs Ottawa, 3-2

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 21, 2024

Golden Knights Blanked by Maple Leafs, 3-0