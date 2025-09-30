Morning Skate Report: Sept. 30, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their final road game of the preseason as they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at Ball Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT

Friday, Sept. 26 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, San Jose Sharks 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights picked up their second win of the preseason with a 2-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Friday night at SAP Center. Cole Schwindt and Lukas Cormier scored for Vegas in the win.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas posted a 1-0-2 mark against Colorado last season in three meetings. The Golden Knights opened the 2024-25 campaign with an 8-4 win against the Avalanche on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev (2G, 2A) and Jack Eichel (4A) each had four points in the win. Colorado evened the season series with a 2-1 shootout victory on Nov. 27 at Ball Arena and picked up another shootout win on April 8 as the Avalanche won the last matchup of the year, 3-2, in Denver. Barbashev led the Golden Knights with five points (2G, 3A) against Colorado last season.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Keep Improving: The Golden Knights will have two more exhibition games after Tuesday's contest in Denver. As the team gets ready for Season IX, getting into form becomes more important by the day.

Chemistry: New lines have bene formed throughout camp for the Golden Knights and each unit will look to keep becoming more cohesive at each opportunity.