Morning Skate Report: Sept. 29, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their second preseason home game as they face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 24 | Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

Monday, Sept. 25 | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Friday, Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | vs. Arizona Coyotes | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 7 |1 p.m. | at Los Angeles Kings

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were defeated, 4-3, in overtime by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Brendan Brisson scored his first goal of the preseason and Vegas' first goal of the night. Jonathan Marchessault and Ben Hutton scored the remaining goals for the Golden Knights, while Tyler Madden netted the game winner for Los Angeles. Adin Hill played the full game in net.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights finished the 2022-23 season with a 2-1-0 record against the Arizona Coyotes. Vegas won the first matchup against Arizona, 4-1, on Nov. 17 at T-Mobile Arena. Alex Pietrangelo, William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith all scored in the win. The second meeting between the clubs was on Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Arena, when Vegas secured a 5-2 victory. Daniil Miromanov, Carrier and Michael Amadio found the back of the net as well as Stone, who scored two goals in the win. In the final matchup of the season on Jan. 22, the Coyotes took down the Golden Knights with a 4-1 win at Mullett Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Coyotes completed the 2022-23 season in seventh place in the Central Division with a 28-40-14 record and 70 points. Clayton Keller was the club's points leader with 86 (37G, 49A). This offseason, the team signed their third overall 2022 draft pick, Logan Cooley, to a three-year, entry-level contract. The preseason began down under for Arizona as they played two games against the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Australia.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Full 60: Vegas did not play a full 60-minute game on Wednesday, which resulted in a loss to the Kings. Even though these games don't matter in the standings, it's best to get in the habit now as we near closer to the regular season.

Shake the Rust: As the Golden Knights continue their exhibition schedule, they'll look to return to the form they showed during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.