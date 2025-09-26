Morning Skate Report: Sept. 26, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the San Jose Sharks for the second time this preseason on Friday at 7 p.m. at SAP Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: The Spot Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+ (Free trial during preseason!)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT

Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights picked up their first win of the preseason with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel scored twice in the third period to erase Utah's two-goal lead before Shea Theodore netted the game-winning goal on a breakaway in overtime.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 3-0-0 record against the Sharks last season to improve to 27-2-5 all-time in regular season games against San Jose. Vegas skated to a 7-3 win against the Sharks on Oct. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in their first matchup of the 2024-25 season. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks again on Dec. 27 at SAP Center in a 6-3 victory in which Vegas scored four unanswered goals in the third period. In their final meeting, the Golden Knights beat San Jose, 4-2, at SAP Center to complete the season series sweep. Mark Stone led the way with seven points (3G, 4A) in three games against the Sharks last season. Brett Howden (3G, 2A), Jack Eichel (2G, 3A) and Alex Pietrangelo (5A) each had five points against San Jose in 2024-25.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Battle Hard: The Golden Knights were held off the scoreboard in their first meeting with San Jose during the preseason on Sunday at SAP Center. Vegas will want to have a better showing than that 3-0 loss that opened the exhibition season.

Fresh Legs: Vegas will play back-to-back games for the first time this preseason. While the lineup may differ from Thursday's night's roster, the Golden Knights will look to have a strong performance for the second night in a row.