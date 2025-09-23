Morning Skate Report: Sept. 23, 2025

Golden Knights face Kings in first home preseason game

VGK2526_0923-Toyota
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their first home game of the preseason as they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: The Spot Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

FAN FESTIVITIESAll fans in attendance at Tuesday's game will receive a free Vegas Golden Knights hat. The hat is part of the VGK Starter Pack that will be offered to fans at all home games that also includes a VGK scarf (Sept. 25), VGK socks (Oct. 1) and a VGK crossbody bag (Oct. 3)

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets
Thrusday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LAST TIME OUTVegas opened the preseason with a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night at SAP Center.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES
Vegas posted a 1-3-0 record against Los Angeles during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Knights earned their only win against the Kings last season in their first meeting with a 6-1 win on Oct. 22 at T-Mobile Arena. The Kings picked up a 6-3 win on Oct. 30 and a 5-2 victory on Feb. 24 with both of those wins coming at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles outlasted Vegas in a 6-5 win in their final meeting of the season on March 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl had nine points (5G, 4A) against the Kings last season including a hat trick in their final meeting of the year.

KEYS TO THE GAME
Mortimer, We're Back: Tuesday's game is the first hockey game at T-Mobile Arena since Game 5 of the Golden Knights' second round series against the Edmonton Oilers in May. Four months later, Vegas fans are ready to cheer on their team.

Earn Your Opportunity: The preseason is an opportunity for roster players to get their game in order for the regular season, but is also a chance for players who haven't become mainstays in the NHL to show what they can do.

