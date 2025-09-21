Morning Skate Report: Sept. 21, 2025

Golden Knights take on Sharks in first preseason contest

VGK2526_0921-Toyota
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights will open their seven-game preseason slate with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 5 p.m. at SAP Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
Streaming: KnightTime+ (Free trial during preseason!)
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | 5 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets
Thrusday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

2024-25 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights posted a 3-0-0 record against the Sharks last season to improve to 27-2-5 all-time in regular season games against San Jose. Vegas skated to a 7-3 win against the Sharks on Oct. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in their first matchup of the 2024-25 season. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks again on Dec. 27 at SAP Center in a 6-3 victory in which Vegas scored four unanswered goals in the third period. In their final meeting, the Golden Knights beat San Jose, 4-2, at SAP Center to complete the season series sweep. Mark Stone led the way with seven points (3G, 4A) in three games against the Sharks last season. Brett Howden (3G, 2A), Jack Eichel (2G, 3A) and Alex Pietrangelo (5A) each had five points against San Jose in 2024-25.

KEYS TO THE GAME
Back to Work: Sunday's game is the first tune-up for Vegas ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. They'll have seven preseason games to get ready for Opening Knight on Oct. 8 against Los Angeles.

Earn Your Opportunity: The preseason is an opportunity for roster players to get their game in order for the regular season, but is also a chance for players who haven't become mainstays in the NHL to show what they can do.

