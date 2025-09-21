Morning Skate Report: Sept. 21, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will open their seven-game preseason slate with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 5 p.m. at SAP Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: KnightTime+ (Free trial during preseason!)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | 5 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets

Thrusday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 3-0-0 record against the Sharks last season to improve to 27-2-5 all-time in regular season games against San Jose. Vegas skated to a 7-3 win against the Sharks on Oct. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in their first matchup of the 2024-25 season. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks again on Dec. 27 at SAP Center in a 6-3 victory in which Vegas scored four unanswered goals in the third period. In their final meeting, the Golden Knights beat San Jose, 4-2, at SAP Center to complete the season series sweep. Mark Stone led the way with seven points (3G, 4A) in three games against the Sharks last season. Brett Howden (3G, 2A), Jack Eichel (2G, 3A) and Alex Pietrangelo (5A) each had five points against San Jose in 2024-25.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Back to Work: Sunday's game is the first tune-up for Vegas ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. They'll have seven preseason games to get ready for Opening Knight on Oct. 8 against Los Angeles.

Earn Your Opportunity: The preseason is an opportunity for roster players to get their game in order for the regular season, but is also a chance for players who haven't become mainstays in the NHL to show what they can do.