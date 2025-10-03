Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the San Jose Sharks for the team's final preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: The Spot-Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+ (Free trial during preseason!)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

FAN FESTIVITIES

All fans in attendance at Friday's game will receive a free Vegas Golden Knights crossbody bag presented by The Spot-Vegas 34. The bag is part of the VGK Starter Pack that will be offered to fans at all home games that also includes a VGK hat (Sept. 23), VGK scarf (Sept. 25) and VGK socks (Oct. 1).

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT

Friday, Sept. 26 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, San Jose Sharks 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Colorado Avalanche 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, Colorado Avalanche 1

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 2-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Brett Howden and William Karlsson scored in the third period to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win for Vegas.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 3-0-0 record against the Sharks last season to improve to 27-2-5 all-time in regular season games against San Jose. Vegas skated to a 7-3 win against the Sharks on Oct. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in their first matchup of the 2024-25 season. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks again on Dec. 27 at SAP Center in a 6-3 victory in which Vegas scored four unanswered goals in the third period. In their final meeting, the Golden Knights beat San Jose, 4-2, at SAP Center to complete the season series sweep. Mark Stone led the way with seven points (3G, 4A) in three games against the Sharks last season. Brett Howden (3G, 2A), Jack Eichel (2G, 3A) and Alex Pietrangelo (5A) each had five points against San Jose in 2024-25.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Dress Rehearsal: Friday's game is the final contest of the preseason. The Golden Knights will use it as a final opportunity to pressure-test their game ahead of Opening Knight next Wednesday.

Get Comfortable: Vegas has used all of Training Camp to shake off rust and try out new line combinations. As Head Coach Bruce Cassidy gets a better sense of what his lineup will look like next week, it's important that the players get comfortable on the ice with any combination Cassidy calls out.