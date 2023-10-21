Golden Knights Look to Extend Their Win Streak to 6 Games

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks to close out their road trip on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT at the United Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the first meeting of the regular season between Vegas and Chicago.

With the team’s win on Thursday over the Winnipeg Jets, the Golden Knights set their best record in franchise history with a 5-0-0 start to the season.

Jonathan Marchessault extended his all-time points lead for the Golden Knights to 350 points after his goal against Winnipeg.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – two assists away from 200 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – 11 games away from 600 career games played

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Chandler Stephenson – 6 points (2G, 4A)

Jack Eichel – 5 points (3G, 2A)

Shea Theodore – 5 points (1G, 4A)

William Karlsson – 5 points (1G, 4A)

Mark Stone – 5 points (0G, 5A)

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-1-0 record against the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 regular season. Vegas and Chicago met for the first time on Oct. 13, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena, with Paul Cotter netting the lone goal to win the game for Vegas 1-0. The teams met for a second time in Chicago at United Center on Dec. 15 with three different scorers getting on the board for Vegas. Chandler Stephenson, Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel’s goals allowed Vegas to pull ahead of Chicago and cement a win with a final score of 4-1. The final matchup between Vegas and Chicago happened on Feb. 21 in Chicago. Keegan Kolesar and Jack Eichel both netted goals in the matchup but ultimately, the Golden Knights lost to the Blackhawks 3-2 in the shootout.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Chicago Blackhawks missed out on the 2022-23 playoffs, after finishing the season with a record of 26-49-7 (59 points), which had them finish eighth in the Central Division. Yet, the offseason was very busy for Chicago. After winning the NHL draft lottery, the Blackhawks used their first overall NHL draft pick to select Connor Bedard. In addition to Bedard, Chicago traded for Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno and Corey Perry before signing Ryan Donato in July.

The Chicago Blackhawks opened their 2023-24 season with a five-game road trip. Their first game came in Pittsburgh with a 4-2 win over the Penguins. Following Pittsburgh, the Blackhawks traveled to Boston and Montreal where they lost 3-1 and 3-2 respectively. Their next game saw them beat Toronto with a final score of 4-1. To close out their road trip, they faced the Colorado Avalanche, losing to the Avs 4-0. Heading into their matchup with the Golden Knights, Chicago owns a 2-3-0 (4 points) record.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 271st win in franchise history

Give Vegas a 6-0-0 record, the best season-opening streak in franchise history

Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Blackhawks to 12-2-2

KEYS TO THE GAME

Special Teams: Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Thursday’s win against Winnipeg that while the team has succeeded on the penalty kill so far this season, he’s still looking for more out of the power play. Eichel’s game-winner against the Jets came on the power play and Cassidy wants that to be the blueprint whenever the Golden Knights are on the man advantage.

Momentum: The Golden Knights head into Chicago undefeated with a 5-0-0 record. To continue their win streak, the team needs to continue to play with pace, manage the puck in the neutral zone and move the puck up the ice.