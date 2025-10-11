Morning Skate Report: Oct. 11, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-1) battle the Seattle Kraken (1-0-0) for their third straight Pacific Division matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Jack Eichel (2G, 4A), Pavel Dorofeyev (4G), and Mark Stone (4A) have recorded points in both games to open the 2025-26 season.

Brett Howden recorded the Golden Knights’ 2,000th regular season goal in franchise history on Thursday night.

Mitch Marner is tied for first in the NHL with a +4 rating.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Four points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Seven points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Two assists away from 300 career assists

Adin Hill – Four wins away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Tomas Hertl – Seven games away from 800 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Eight points away from 300 career points

Colton Sissons – Eight games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 6 points (2G, 4A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 4 points (4G, 0A)

Mark Stone – 4 points (0G, 4A)

Ivan Barbashev – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Mitch Marner – 2 points (0G, 2A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Pavel Dorofeyev is the first Golden Knight in franchise history to record four goals through the club’s first two games of a season. The forward continues to lead the NHL in goals.

6 – Jack Eichel leads the league in points with six in two games.

15 – The top two lines share a combined total of 15 points for the Golden Knights.

262 – Brayden McNabb has the longest active streak of consecutive games played for the Golden Knights. The defenseman continues to hold the blueline steady with 10 blocked shots through the club’s first two games.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks, 4-3, in overtime on Thursday evening at SAP Center. Jeff Skinner scored the first goal of the game for the Sharks before Brett Howden evened the score just three minutes later. Alexander Wennberg gave the Sharks the lead again with a power-play goal seven minutes into the middle frame. Pavel Dorofeyev responded with a power-play goal of his own to tie the game at two heading into the third period. Philipp Kurashev put San Jose in front just three minutes into the final frame. With 1:34 to go in the game, Jack Eichel scored on a bouncing puck from the center red line to send the game to overtime where Reilly Smith scored the game-winning goal on an open net for the Golden Knights.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas posted a record of 2-0-1 against the Seattle Kraken in the 2024-25 regular season. The clubs first met on Nov. 8, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena where the Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime. Alex Pietrangelo scored the game-tying goal with 1:22 remaining in the game to secure one point for Vegas, but Jared McCann recorded the game-winning goal just 30 seconds into overtime. Jack Eichel tallied a three-point night with three assists on all three goals. The Golden Knights came back swinging on Dec. 21, 2024, with a 6-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena for the second matchup of the season. Mark Stone (1G, 2A), Brett Howden (1G, 1A), Keegan Kolesar(1G, 1A), and Eichel (2A) each had multi-point games. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy tied Gerard Gallant for most wins in VGK history (118) with this win. In the final matchup of the season, Vegas took a 2-1 win on April 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev and William Karlsson scored the two goals for the Golden Knights. Karlsson’s game-winning goal moved him into second most game-winning goals in franchise history with 24. Adin Hill picked up his 31st win of the season stopping 24-of-25 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Seattle Kraken face the Golden Knights for their second game of the 2025-26 season. The Kraken opened their season on Thursday with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. The win was the Kraken’s first season-opening win in franchise history. Eight different Kraken players tallied a point, with Vince Dunn, Mason Marchment, and Jared McCann recording the goals for Seattle. Over the summer, the club acquired Marchment from the Dallas Stars and Frederick Gaudreau from the Minnesota Wild, and the team signed Ryan Lindgren and Matt Murray as free agents to boost their roster. Lane Lambert joined Seattle as their third head coach in franchise history. Following Saturday’s matchup, the Kraken hit the road for a six-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 363rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-2-1 all-time record against Seattle

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-1-1 record in Climate Pledge Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Squeaky Clean: When asked what he would like to see throughout the rest of the road trip, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated he would like the team to be cleaner with the puck. The team will aim to limit the damage below the goal line and handle the puck better throughout the games while adjusting to the pace and forecheck better as the season goes on.

Level Up: Following Thursday’s win against the San Jose Sharks, Reilly Smith stated that the team aims to build on the win for the remainder of the road trip. The forward said that building on any confidence and positives early in the season can set the team up for success down the stretch.