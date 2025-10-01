Morning Skate Report: Oct. 1, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Colorado Avalanche for the team's sixth preseason game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: The Spot Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+ (Free trial during preseason!)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

OCTOBER 1 REMEMBRANCE

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will contribute $1 million to the Vegas Strong Fund, an organization designated as the nonprofit to oversee the fundraising, design and construction of the 1 October Forever One Memorial in Las Vegas. The Forever One Memorial will be a lasting tribute honoring the 58 lives lost, more than 850 injured, 22,000 survivors, and all who responded. A check presentation between the VGK Foundation and the Vegas Strong Fund will take place at 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 1, following the team’s morning skate at City National Arena.

The Golden Knights will also be hosting a blood drive in partnership with Downtown Summerlin® and Vitalant at City National Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The blood drive will take place in a bloodmobile in the lot north of City National Arena beginning at 8 a.m. PT and running until 4 p.m. PT. Parking will be available in the Las Vegas Ballpark lot east of City National Arena. Select members of the Golden Knights organization, including broadcasters and members of the VGK Cast, will be present during parts of the event do donate blood, greet fans, and support those impacted by 1 October. Appointments can be booked by visiting this link.

At T-Mobile Arena, first responders will be invited to attend the game and watch as the Golden Knights face the Avalanche. Several of the victims’ families as well as survivors will also be in attendance and honored with planned acknowledgements throughout the evening at T-Mobile Arena. An additional moment between the VGK Foundation and the Vegas Strong Fund will take place in-arena during the game to further highlight their collaboration for the Forever One Memorial.

FAN FESTIVITIES

All fans in attendance at Wednesday's game will receive a free pair of Vegas Golden Knights socks presented by Deportes Vegas 1460. The socks are part of the VGK Starter Pack that will be offered to fans at all home games that also includes a VGK hat (Sept. 23), VGK scarf (Sept. 25) and a VGK crossbody bag (Oct. 3).

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Thursday, Sept. 25 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Utah Mammoth 2 OT

Friday, Sept. 26 | Vegas Golden Knights 2, San Jose Sharks 1

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | Colorado Avalanche 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, in their final road game of the preseason on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Tanner Laczynski and Joe Fleming scored the only goals for Vegas as the team fell to 2-3-0 in exhibition play.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas posted a 1-0-2 mark against Colorado last season in three meetings. The Golden Knights opened the 2024-25 campaign with an 8-4 win against the Avalanche on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev (2G, 2A) and Jack Eichel (4A) each had four points in the win. Colorado evened the season series with a 2-1 shootout victory on Nov. 27 at Ball Arena and picked up another shootout win on April 8 as the Avalanche won the last matchup of the year, 3-2, in Denver. Barbashev led the Golden Knights with five points (2G, 3A) against Colorado last season.

KEYS TO THE GAME

6/7: The Golden Knights will play their sixth of seven preseason games on Wednesday night. Vegas will look to put out an effort that will be a step closer to what the team aims to achieve on Opening Knight on Oct. 8. And no, we don't know what "six seven" means. Neither does Elliotte Friedman.

Strong Offense: Vegas has only scored three goals once during the preseason and needed overtime to do it. As the lineup starts to look more and more like it will in a week, the team's scoring touch should return.