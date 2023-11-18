Morning Skate Report: Nov. 18, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1) for the second and final time this season on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT at Wells Fargo Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the second and final meeting of the season between Vegas and Philadelphia.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault will play in their 450th game as a Golden Knight on Saturday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – four points away from 200 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one assist away from 50 career assists

Nicolas Roy – two points away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 19 points (8G, 11A)

Jack Eichel – 18 points (7G, 11A)

Mark Stone – 17 points (5G, 12A)

Shea Theodore – 16 points (4G, 12A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 10 points (7G, 3A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Shea Theodore led the way with four points (1G, 3A) while Jack Eichel (1G, 2A) and Mark Stone (1G, 2A) each had three points. Vegas overcame two different two-goal deficits before Eichel and Stone scored late power-play goals to drive the Golden Knights to their first victory of the long road trip.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Philadelphia will meet for the second time this season on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Golden Knights beat the Flyers in Vegas on Oct. 24, 3-2. Vegas’ Ivan Barbashev opened the scoring for the night with his second goal of the season. Six minutes later, Noah Cates responded for the Flyers and tied the game. With three minutes left in the first, Cam Atkinson scored to put the Flyers ahead 2-1. After a scoreless second period, Vegas was able to come back with two goals, from Paul Cotter and Shea Theodore respectively to win the game 3-2.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Philadelphia Flyers hold a record of 8-7-1 (17 points) and sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division heading into Saturday's contest. The Flyers are coming off a four-game road trip in which they went 3-1-0. Their most recent game against the Carolina Hurricanes saw them win 3-1 with goals scored by Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny and Ryan Poehling. Goaltender Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and was the first star of the night. Konecny (10G, 4A) and Travis Sanheim (2G, 12A) are tied for the team lead with 14 points each.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 281st win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Flyers to 6-5-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Puck Management: After a high-scoring game against Montreal, the Golden Knights need to prevent mismanaging the puck. Heading into a home game for the Flyers who have won their last three games, this is important to keep the other team from scoring.

Special Teams: The penalty kill and power play were definitely a big difference maker last game. The Golden Knights scored three times on the power play and successfully killed all three penalties, even getting a short-handed goal. Vegas needs to keep this energy as they head to Philly.