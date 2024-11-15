Morning Skate Report: Nov. 15, 2024

The Golden Knights (10-4-2) aim to get back-to-back Fathers Trip wins as they take on the Utah Hockey Club (7-6-3) on Friday at 6 p.m. PT at Delta Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have recorded a 10-0-1 record on Fathers Trips dating back to 2017-18.

Jack Eichel tallied his team leading 20th assist Wednesday night, extending his point streak to four games. With the assist, Eichel is T-2nd for the fewest games to 20 assists in a season by a U.S.-born player and became the fast player in franchise history to reach that mark.

Friday’s matchup will be Vegas’s first visit to Delta Center in franchise history.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – Two wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin – Six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Eight points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 25 points (5G, 20A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Tomas Hertl – 13 points (5G, 8A)

Shea Theodore – 13 points (1G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 for the first win of the Fathers Trip on Wednesday night at Honda Center. Anaheim took the lead late in the first period, but Nicolas Roy answered back quickly to tie the game at 1-1. Tomas Hertl made the score 2-1 with his fourth power-play goal of the season in the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev extended the lead for Vegas with his team-leading ninth goal of the season early in the third period. With 13 seconds left, Anaheim got one back with a goal by Frank Vatrano. Adin Hill made 22 out of 24 saves to help lift Vegas to a 3-2 win at Honda Center.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights defeated the Utah Hockey Club in overtime on Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena. Noah Hanifin and Brett Howden each recorded a multi-point night. Hanifin earned 3 points (1G, 2A) and Howden earned 2 points (1G, 1A) with his goal as the overtime winner. Pavel Dorofeyev and William Karlsson each notched a goal in the first franchise win over the Utah Hockey Club.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Utah Hockey Club (7-6-3) have 17 points and sit fifth in the Central Division heading into Friday’s matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Since Utah last played Vegas on Nov. 2, the team has gone 2-2-0. Their two wins include a 4-2 win over St. Louis and a 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes. They were shutout in both losses. Clayton Keller leads the club with 14 points (6G, 8A), followed by Dylan Guenther with 13 points (7G, 6A) and Nick Schmaltz with 12 points (0G, 12A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 10-4-2, 22 points

Los Angeles Kings – 9-6-3, 21 points

Vancouver Canucks – 8-4-3, 19 points

Edmonton Oilers – 9-7-1, 19 points

Calgary Flames – 8-6-3, 19 points

Seattle Kraken – 8-8-1, 17 points

San Jose Sharks – 5-10-3, 13 points

Anaheim Ducks – 5-8-2, 12 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 323rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 2-0-0 all-time record against Utah

- Give the Golden Knights a 11-0-1 all-time record on the Fathers Trip

KEYS TO THE GAME

Do It For The Dads: The energy is always high when the fathers accompany the players on the road trips. Adin Hill stated that the record on Fathers Trips speaks for itself, and Shea Theodore mentioned how it helps the team get the juices flowing more.

Score First: The Ducks scored the first goal on Wednesday and the Golden Knights had to battle to get back into the game. Vegas proved it can win without getting on the board first, but playing with a lead will be key against Utah.