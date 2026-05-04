Morning Skate Report: May 4, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights open the second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas and Anaheim will meet in the postseason for the first time in NHL history.

Mark Stone set a new Golden Knights record for postseason points with 77 (38G, 39A) since joining the club in 2018-19.

The Golden Knights have reached the second round for the sixth time in the franchise’s nine seasons. Vegas has a 4-1 series record in the Second Round as the team defeated San Jose in six games in 2018, Vancouver in seven games in 2020, Colorado in six games in 2021 and Edmonton in six games in 2023, while only losing once to Edmonton in five games in 2025.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans who attend the home games at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 1 is presented by Toyota. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations, including face painters, tattoo artists, partner stations, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before puck drop. Doors open to the public 75 minutes before game time

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Monday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 4: Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 12 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 14 - Time TBD | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

SERIES PREVIEW

After winning the Pacific Division title with a 36-29-17 record and 95 points, the Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth in six games and will square off with the Anaheim Ducks in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Anaheim finished third in the Pacific Division with a 43-33-6 record and 92 points, clinching their first postseason berth since 2018 when they were swept in the first round by the San Jose Sharks. The Ducks most recent trip to the second round came a year prior as they beat the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers before losing to the Nashville Predators in the 2017 Western Conference Finals. After beating the Oilers in six games in this year’s First Round series, the Ducks are set to meet the Golden Knights in their first postseason matchup for the right to play in the 2025-26 Western Conference Final. Click here for a full series preview.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES RECAP

Vegas fell in all three games, each with a score of 4-3, against Anaheim in the regular season but earned two points with a 0-1-2 record. The first meeting came Nov. 8, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena when the Golden Knights jumped out to an early lead behind a goal from Brett Howden but entered the third period trailing, 3-1. Pavel Dorofeyev and Kaedan Korczak scored to help Vegas mount a late comeback and force overtime before Jacob Trouba lifted Anaheim to the win with less than a minute left in the extra frame. The next meeting was three weeks later at Honda Center as Cutter Gauthier netted the winner for the Ducks just under four minutes into overtime. Shea Theodore, Braeden Bowman, and Tomas Hertl all tallied goals to give Vegas a 3-2 lead heading into the middle frame and Troy Terry added the only other goal for the remainder of the game to send a 3-3 contest into overtime before Gauthier ended it. The final game between the two teams was Feb. 1 when Anaheim took the 4-3 win behind two goals from Chris Kreider on home ice. Mitch Marner, Ivan Barbashev and Hertl each added a goal for Vegas in the loss.

ROUND 1 RECAP

The Golden Knights came back from a 2-1 series deficit to defeat the Utah Mammoth in six games and advance to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After taking a 4-2 win in Game 1 on home ice, Utah answered with 3-2 victory in Game 2 followed by a 4-2 victory in Game 3 for their first ever playoff game at Delta Center. The Golden Knights claimed back-to-back 5-4 wins beyond regulation to regain the series lead, including an overtime game winner by Shea Theodore in Game 4 and a shorthanded game winner in the second overtime by Brett Howden in Game 5. Vegas skated to a dominant 5-1 victory on the road in Game 6 behind a pair of goals from Mitch Marner to close the series out, 4-2. Jack Eichel led the team with nine points (1G, 8A) and his eight assists tied his previous high for the most in a series in franchise history. Mitch Marner followed behind with seven points (2G, 5A) including three in the series-clinching win (2G, 1A). Ivan Barbashev finished with six points (2G, 4A), registering a point in all six games. Carter Hart turned away 149 shots and recorded a 2.22 GAA across the four wins in net.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 9 points (1G, 8A)

Mitch Marner – 7 points (2G, 5A)

Ivan Barbashev – 6 points (2G, 4A)

Brett Howden – 5 points (4G, 1A)

Mark Stone – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Noah Hanifin – 5 points (5A)

ANA PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Jackson LaCombe – 9 points (1G, 8A)

Leo Carlsson – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Troy Terry – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Cutter Gauthier – 7 points (4G, 3A)

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Series tied, 0-0)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild (Colorado leads, 1-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Carolina leads, 1-0)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens (Series tied, 0-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Lean on Them: Anaheim plays a similar style to Vegas’ First Round opponent as both teams capitalize off the rush and use their speed and skating ability to their advantage. Playing with a physical edge and leaning on their skaters throughout will limit the Ducks’ chances to find time and space and wear on them throughout the series. The Golden Knights’ fourth line thrived in the opening series by forechecking hard and playing to their physical identity, which turned into six goals from that line. Buying into that style of play throughout the lineup will make Vegas tough to play against and help them tilt the ice in their favor.

Own the Special Teams: Vegas had the third best penalty kill (93.8%) in the playoffs and scored two shorthanded goals in the First Round. The Golden Knights penalty kill will be tested as they face the Ducks' red hot power play that has clicked at 50% (8-for-16) through the clubs' first six games of the postseason. In the regular season, the Golden Knights were the only team in the NHL to finish in the top seven in both power play (24.6% – 6th) and penalty kill (81.4 – 7th). Capitalizing off the man advantage and continuing to kill penalties effectively could be a key to the Golden Knights swinging the series in their favor.