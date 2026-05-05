Best of Golden Knights Quotes From Round 2 Game 1 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Ivan Barbashev scored the third-period game winner to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in the first ever postseason matchup between the two clubs. Here's what Head Coach John Tortorella and a few Golden Knights had to say following the Game 1 victory.

Head Coach John Tortorella on the win and the team reaching another level…

I thought as the game went on, we started finding our game. We just couldn't find it completely, but you know what, it’s a find-a-way league and we found a way to win. I'm certainly not going to apologize for the win. The biggest thing is we need to be honest with ourselves, and I think we have a better game coming up.

Tortorella on killing all four penalties in Game 1…

I think our penalty kill has been really consistent. [Carter Hart] has a little bit to do with it, he made some saves. It's a skilled team we're playing against. I just think [our players] feel confident. The biggest thing when our penalty kill started taking off a little bit is if we're going together, if we're going to be aggressive, we're moving all together. All four guys are aggressive. If we have to sit tight and hold on, we do that. Blocking shots at key times, a really important part of the game tonight as far as them doing their work.

Ivan Barbashev on his game-winning goal…

I just tried to put a puck deep. I saw Jack \[Eichel\] on the far side going through and I thought for a second he beat him. That's why they waved it off. And then I think Jack just put pressure on him and they turned it over. [Pavel Dorofeyev] made a great play, skated by two players and just fed me for the empty net.

Mitch Marner on the impact of his linemate, Brett Howden…

I feel like our chemistry has really grown. We're doing a lot of good things together. I really appreciate his defensive game, too. Just how steady he is, not afraid to block shots. He gets in spots, he can win faceoffs as well, which is big for myself, just still coming to find myself in that position. It's nice to have a guy that can go on either side and then be able to win them. Chemistry keeps going. We're going to keep talking and trying to figure it out. That's what we've been doing the whole year. He’s obviously been playing some really good hockey for us.

Carter Hart on the penalty kill units…

Penalty kill was unbelievable. It was awesome in the last series, and we just continued that into tonight. Some big blocks, active sticks. I thought our PK was dialed tonight.

Brett Howden on his second-period tally…

I was just looking at Mitch right away. He made a great play. I was kind of behind the play, and I could feel that he knew I was coming in late. I thought I was going to get it a little bit earlier, and he just waited out, waited out. I just tried driving the back of the net and he made the play.

Howden on Carter Hart’s performance in net…

Phenomenal game by him. Early on especially, we didn't have our best, and he really kept us in it and gave us a really good chance. And he continued that throughout the whole game. He played a great game.

Howden on the crowd’s intensity and the return of William Karlsson…

It was awesome, especially when [Karlsson] came on the ice, that was pretty cool. So happy for him to be back. We’re all so excited to have him back, and it didn't look like he missed a beat. He was great out there, just a huge piece to have back in the lineup.