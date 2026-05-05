Golden Knights Secure Game 1 with 3-1 Win Over Ducks

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, in Game 1 of their Second Round series on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first frame, Brett Howden gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 3:14 in the middle period. Mitch Marner threaded the needle, finding Howden backdoor as he buried the puck behind Lukas Dostal. With 6:03 remaining in the game, Mikael Granlund evened the score, 1-1. One minute later, Ivan Barbashev responded with a goal to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 edge with 4:58 remaining in the final frame. Pavel Dorofeyev danced around two Ducks players and backhanded the puck across the slot to Barbashev as he tapped it into the net. With six seconds remaining in the contest, Marner sealed the win with an empty-netter to take the 3-1 victory over the Ducks. Carter Hart turned aside 33 out of 34 shots to lift the Golden Knights to their 13th franchise Game 1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mitch Marner: Marner scored an empty net goal and picked up a helper, registering five points (3G, 2A) in his last two games.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev netted the game-winning goal to extend his playoff point streak to seven games (3G, 4A).

Brett Howden: Howden scored the game-opening goal to boost his playoff goal total to five.

Carter Hart: Hart stopped 33 shots and posted a .971 save percentage in Monday night’s victory.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 4: Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Honda Center

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 12 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 14 - Time TBD | Honda Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 16 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights increased their Game 1 record to 13-7, the most series-opening wins on any team since 2017-18

Brett Howden extended his playoff goal streak to four games, tying the longest postseason goal streak in franchise history, and has recorded six points (5G, 1A) in that span.

Howden became the first Golden Knight to record game-opening goals in back-to-back playoff games.

Carter Hart has four straight postseason wins in net, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history.

ATTENDANCE: 17, 838

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks will meet in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune into the Pregame Show on Vegas 34 and then catch all the action on TNT. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.