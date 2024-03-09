Morning Skate Report: March 9, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-23-7) take on the Detroit Red Wings (33-24-6) for the second time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

The Golden Knights had a busy trade deadline as the team added forward Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Earlier in the week, Vegas added forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin. Hertl is still recovering from an injury with San Jose, but General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said he expects Hertl to play before the end of the regular season.

Saturday’s game is the second and final meeting of the season between Vegas and Detroit.

Vegas is 2-7-1 in its last 10, while Detroit is 6-4-0.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHJonathan Marchessault – five games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHBen Hutton – one game away from 500 career games

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals; four games away from 500 career games

Jack Eichel - one goal away from 200 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERSJonathan Marchessault – 53 points (32G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 43 points (22G, 21A)

Chandler Stephenson – 38 points (14G, 24A)

Ivan Barbashev – 35 points (14G, 21A)

Nicolas Roy – 35 points (11G, 24A)

Noah Hanifin – 35 points (11G, 24A)

Anthony Mantha – 34 points (20G, 14A)

Tomas Hertl - 34 points (15G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights were topped by the Vancouver Canucks, 3-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vancouver gained a two-goal lead in the first period before Michael Amadio got Vegas on the board 3:50 into the second frame. With five minutes left in the second frame, Vancouver regained the two-goal lead and ultimately won the game 3-1.

2023-24 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights were defeated by the Red Wings, 5-2, on Jan. 27 at Little Caesars Arena. Ivan Barbashev and Paul Cotter scored the only goals for the Golden Knights as they fell in the first matchup between these teams this season.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Detroit Red Wings hold fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 72 points. The Red Wings were shut out, 4-0, by the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at Mullett Arena despite putting 28 shots on goal. Dylan Larkin (26G, 28A) and Alex DeBrincat (23G, 31A) lead the team in points with 54 each.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

Mark the 301 st win in franchise history

win in franchise history Be the team's first win in March

Extend Vegas' Saturday record to 9-6-2

Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Red Wings to 5-5-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Refreshed Energy: With the 2024 trade deadline officially over and three new VGK players, the team is in a great spot to move forward and get ready for final stretch of the season before playoffs.

Play clean: In his postgame interview after the Vancouver game, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said “We’ve got to get cleaner and got to find ways to win and not chase the game.”