Morning Skate Report: March 16, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-19-8) close out their four-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings (31-29-6) on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT at Little Caesars Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Jack Eichel brings an eight-game point streak into Sunday's game with 11 points (2G, 9A) in that span. Eichel is tied with Mitch Marner for fifth in the NHL in assists with 59.

Pavel Dorofeyev has a four-game point streak with five points (3G, 2A) during that span including a goal in each game during the team's road trip so far.

Adin Hill is tied for first in the league in shutouts in March with Igor Shesterkin and Sergei Bobrovsky with two.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Seven goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Keegan Kolesar – One point away from 100 career points

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Ilya Samsonov – Three games from 200 career games

Mark Stone – Four assists from 400 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Five assists from 300 career assists

Jack Eichel – Six points from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 80 points (21G, 59A)

Mark Stone – 58 points (17G, 41A)

Tomas Hertl – 55 points (27G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 43 points (27G, 16A)

Ivan Barbashev – 42 points (19G, 23A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday afternoon at Keybank Center. Brett Howden, Dorofeyev, and Eichel were the goal scorers for Vegas, while Adin Hill made 34 saves in his 40th start of the season.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Sunday’s game against Detroit marks the first meeting of the 2024-25 season between the Golden Knights and the Red Wings. The 2023-24 season series was split, with one win and one loss for the Golden Knights. Detroit and Vegas first met on Jan. 27, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena where the Golden Knights fell, 5-2. The second meeting between the two teams came on March 9, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights flipped the script from their first meeting and won 5-3, ending a four-game losing streak.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Red Wings enter Sunday's action with a 31-29-6 record and 68 points. Detroit sits in sixth place in the Atlantic Division and is four points behind the New York Rangers for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings have just one win this month as they playoff hopes haven't been helped by a 1-6-0 record in their last seven games. Alex DeBrincat and Michael Rasmussen scored for Detroit in a 4-2 loss in Carolina on Friday in the team's last game. Lucas Raymond leads the team with 68 points (22G, 46A), followed by captain Dylan Larkin with 59 points (27G, 32A), and DeBrincat with 58 points (31G, 27A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 39-19-8, 86 points

Los Angeles Kings – 36-20-9, 81 points

Edmonton Oilers – 38-24-4, 80 points

Vancouver Canucks – 31-24-11, 73 points

Calgary Flames – 30-24-11, 71 points

Anaheim Ducks – 29-30-7, 65 points

Seattle Kraken – 29-34-4, 62 points

San Jose Sharks – 18-41-9, 45 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 352nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-5-1 all-time record against Detroit

- Give the Golden Knights a 16-12-5 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

The Standard: Victor Olofsson noted that he didn’t believe the team met its standard in Saturday’s game against Buffalo. He stated that the team battled hard but couldn't overcome its overall sloppiness. If Vegas maintains its usual structure while playing simply and cleanly, the team can secure a win against a hungry Detroit team.

Battle Hard: The Golden Knights have a 1-0-2 record on their road trip as they head into the final game before returning home. Vegas has its sights set on two points to close a positive spell away from The Fortress.