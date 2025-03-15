Golden Knights Pick Up a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Buffalo

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-19-8) came up short against the Buffalo Sabres (26-33-6) in a 4-3 shootout loss on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brett Howden opened the scoring for the Golden Knights at 12:07 into the opening period with his 18th goal of the season to give the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead. Pavel Dorofeyev netted his third goal in as many games in the second period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead, but a quick answer from Ryan McLeod made it a 2-1 game heading into the final period. Jason Zucker tied the game at 2-2 midway through the frame, but Jack Eichel put the Golden Knights back in front with 2:33 to play. Rasmus Dahlin tied the game with 13 seconds remaining and the Sabres picked up the victory in the shootout.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT at Little Caesars Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.