Golden Knights Pick Up a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Buffalo

Vegas heads to Detroit to face Red Wings on Sunday

GettyImages-2204695837
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-19-8) came up short against the Buffalo Sabres (26-33-6) in a 4-3 shootout loss on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Brett Howden opened the scoring for the Golden Knights at 12:07 into the opening period with his 18th goal of the season to give the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead. Pavel Dorofeyev netted his third goal in as many games in the second period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead, but a quick answer from Ryan McLeod made it a 2-1 game heading into the final period. Jason Zucker tied the game at 2-2 midway through the frame, but Jack Eichel put the Golden Knights back in front with 2:33 to play. Rasmus Dahlin tied the game with 13 seconds remaining and the Sabres picked up the victory in the shootout.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights close their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT at Little Caesars Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

VGK@BUF: Eichel scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

VGK@BUF: Dorofeyev scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

VGK@BUF: Howden scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

News Feed

Lawless: Hill's New Contract Latest Example of his Upward Trajectory

Morning Skate Report: March 15, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Adin Hill to Six-Year Contract Extension

Eichel Sets Single-Season Points Franchise Record as Vegas Blanks Columbus, 4-0

Morning Skate Report: March 13, 2025

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Brayden McNabb

Golden Knights Fall in Overtime, 3-2, to Pittsburgh

Morning Skate Report: March 11, 2025

Hertl Records First VGK Hat Trick in 6-5 Loss to Los Angeles

Morning Skate Report: March 9, 2025

Lawless: Deadline Deals, The Pacific Path & Heating-Up Hill

Stone Records Three Points as Vegas Shuts Out Pittsburgh, 4-0

Morning Skate Report: March 7, 2025

Women's History Month: VGK Motion & Graphic Design

Lawless: Smith Brings Winning Pedigree Back to Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Reilly Smith from New York Rangers

Vegas Extends Win Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Toronto

Morning Skate Report: March 5, 2025