Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-4) have their final meeting against the Dallas Stars (31-17-3) on home ice Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

For the week of Jan. 20 – 26, the duo of Shea Theodore (1G, 4A) and Brayden McNabb (1G, 3A) led all defensemen pairings in the NHL in scoring. McNabb leads all NHL defensemen with a +28 rating and Theodore is has the second-most in assists (38A).

On Sunday night, Tomas Hertl scored an empty-netter goal to extend his point streak to nine games. In his last nine games, Hertl has notched 13 points (7G, 6A).

The Golden Knights enter Tuesday's game with the third-best power play in the NHL clicking at 28 percent.

Vegas has posted a 19-6-1 record at the Fortress, the third-best home record in the NHL.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Two assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Four assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Seven points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Seven games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Seven games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tanner Pearson – Six games away from 700 career games

Nicolas Roy – Seven assists away from 100 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 62 points (15G, 47A)

Mark Stone – 44 points (13G, 31A)

Shea Theodore – 44 points (6G, 38A)

Tomas Hertl – 39 points (18G, 21A)

Ivan Barbashev – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 31 points (21G, 10A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 25 points (3G, 22A)

LAST TIME OUT

Four different Golden Knights found the back of the net for a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers to kick off a three-game homestand on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. In the first period, McNabb opened the scoring with his third goal of the season. McNabb ended the night with two points (1G, 1A) to bank in his second multi-point night of the season. Tanner Pearson extended the lead 2-0 with a goal in the second period, marking his first game-winning goal of the season. The Panthers came within one in the last frame with a goal from Anton Lundell. However, Jack Eichel answered for the Golden Knights to extend the lead 3-1. With Eichel’s breakaway goal, he reached 62 points this season (15G, 47A) in his 49th game to mark the most points by a Golden Knight before hitting their 50th game in a season. Hertl extended his point streak to nine games with an empty netter to seal the 4-1 win over Florida. Keegan Kolesar picked up his fifth multi-point night of the season with his assists on McNabb's and Pearson's goals. Adin Hill limited the defending Stanley Cup Champions to just one goal with a 32-save performance.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 record against the Stars so far this season. In their first meeting on Dec. 6, Eichel, Hertl and Nicolas Roy each found the back of the net in a 3-2 win at T-Mobile Arena. In their most recent encounter on last Friday at American Airlines Center, the Stars narrowly edged out the Golden Knights, 4-3, in another closely-contested game. Eichel scored twice in the loss and Theodore picked up Vegas' other goal. Mark Stone had an assist on all three goals in the loss. Eichel’s two-goal performance brought his season total to 60 points in just 48 games, making him the fastest player in franchise history to reach that milestone in a season. Stone leads the Golden Knights against the Stars this season with four points (4A), followed by Theodore (1G, 2A) and Eichel (3G) with three points apiece. Vegas has scored two power-play goals in each matchup against Dallas this season.

OPPOSITION UPDATEAfter the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights to close out their three-game homestand last Friday, they traveled to St. Louis, where they shut out the Blues, 2-0, to have their first back-to-back wins since the beginning of the month. With the two wins under their belt, they have moved up into second place in the Central Division with 63 points and a record of 31-17-1. The Stars are ranked third in the league with a +35 goal differential. As Dallas heads into Vegas, they will close out just a quick two-game road trip before returning home. Matt Duchene leads the team with 47 points (18G, 29A) followed by Jason Robertson with 45 points (17G, 28A) and Wyatt Johnson with 39 (11G, 28A). Jake Oettinger is second in the league with 24 wins.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers – 32-15-3, 67 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 31-15-4, 66 points

Los Angeles Kings – 26-15-6, 58 points

Calgary Flames – 24-17-7, 55 points

Vancouver Canucks – 22-17-10, 54 points

Seattle Kraken – 22-26-3, 47 points

Anaheim Ducks – 20-23-6, 46 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-32-6, 36 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 344th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-4-3 all-time record against Dallas

- Give the Golden Knights an 20-6-1 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Cap It Off: Vegas and Dallas have split the season series so far heading into Tuesday's game. The rivalry that has developed between the Golden Knights and Stars adds extra emotion to each matchup and Vegas will need to come out with energy to claim two points against Dallas.

Keep It Simple: The Golden Knights opened their three-game homestand with a win on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will want to play hard and play smart for all 60 minutes against Dallas.