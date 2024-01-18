Morning Skate Report: Jan. 18, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-5) take on the New York Rangers (28-13-2) for the first of two meetings this month on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

The Golden Knights and Rangers face off for the first time this season in Thursday’s matchup. They will meet again in New York on Friday, Jan. 26.

Vegas is 4-6-0 in its last 10 outings while New York is 4-5-1.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Thursday's game is Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight. First responder vehicles will be on Toshiba Plaza for photo opportunities and members of law enforcement in attendance will be celebrated in-arena throughout the game. The specialty, player-signed First Responder Knight jerseys will be available for viewing on the concourse before the auction concludes at 9 p.m. PT.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb –one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Alex Pietrangelo - nine games away from 1,000 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Mark Stone – 41 points (15G, 29A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 30 points (18G, 12A)

Chandler Stephenson - 22 points (7G, 15A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights secured a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone scored a hat trick for Vegas, while Jonathan Marchessault potted an empty net goal. The hat trick was Stone’s first ever regular season hat trick. It was the 12th hat trick in Golden Knights history and the eighth at T-Mobile Arena.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 0-2-0 record against the Rangers during the 2022-23 regular season. The first meeting on Dec. 7 was a 5-1 loss for Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Four different goal scorers found the back of the net for New York: Kaapo Kakko, Mika Zibanejad with two, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere. Marchessault scored the lone goal for Vegas. On Jan. 27, the Rangers took down the Golden Knights, 4-1, at Madison Square Garden. Phil Kessel scored the only goal for Vegas, while Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Chytil and Jimmy Vesey netted goals New York.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Entering Thursday’s matchup, the Rangers have won their last two games. Coming off a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday and a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, they look to extend the streak to three in a row. New York has had a successful first half of the season, racking up 58 points so far and a 28-13-2 record which places them at the top of the Metropolitan Division. Artemi Panarin is the team’s points leader with 60 (27G, 33A). Trocheck is the second leading scorer with 43 points (14G, 29A) while Zibanejad has 41 points (14G, 27A). Goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have been solid for the club. Shesterkin has posted an 18-10-0 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .904% save percentage. Quick, who won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023-24, is 9-3-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .912% save percentage.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 293rd win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights 57 points on the season

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Rangers to 7-4-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Finding ways to win: With injuries still plaguing Vegas, it’s crucial that multiple players continue to step up and get the job done. Stone’s hat trick on Monday afternoon proves that all it takes is a showing of depth to find ways to win. It doesn’t matter who is stepping up, but someone has to in order to fill the spots of the players who are missing.

Goaltending: Logan Thompson has found his groove with Vegas recently, having won three of his last four. The Rangers are relying on their hot goaltending to look to snag two more points. If Thompson can keep rolling, he will continue to give the Golden Knights the best chance to win.