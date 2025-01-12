Morning Skate Report: Jan. 12, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-11-3) face off against the Minnesota Wild (27-12-4) to wrap up a three-game homestand on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights will conclude their sixth back-to-back of the season on Sunday. Vegas owns a 4-1-0 record in game two of its back-to-back games on the season.

The Golden Knights have three defensemen who have 20 or more points this season, tied with Buffalo for the most on any team.

Vegas will celebrate Healthcare Heroes Night during the final First Responders Appreciation Night. Fans are invited to create “My Hero Is” signs at the stations near sections 11/12. Emergency vehicles from local agencies will be displayed on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Alex Pietrangelo – Two games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Victor Olofsson – One goal away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Four points away from 200 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 54 points (11G, 43A)

Mark Stone – 36 points (12G, 24A)

Shea Theodore – 33 points (4G, 29A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 27 points (11G, 16A)

Brett Howden – 21 points (15G, 6A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 21 points (14G, 7A)

Noah Hanifin – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 21 points (3G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell short, 2-1, to the New York Rangers on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone scored the lone goal for Vegas to notch his 12th goal of the season.

SEASON SERIES

In the first clash between the two teams, Vegas picked up a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild to conclude their three-game road trip on Dec. 15, at Xcel Energy Center. Victor Olofsson scored twice on the night to tally his 16th multi-point game in his career. Jack Eichel notched two points (2A) to reach his 200th and 201st points as a Golden Knight. Eichel became the fastest player in franchise history (195 GP) to achieve this accomplishment. Shea Theodore completed the night with two points (1G, 1A), including the game-winning goal. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots he faced to help secure the win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Minnesota Wild will play in their fifth back-to-back of the season as they fly to Vegas the first time this season. After leading the league early in the season, the Wild have slipped to second place in the Central Division with a 26-12-4 record (56 points). Since the start of the new year, Minnesota has gone 4-1-0, aiming to reclaim the division lead. Their most recent two outings saw a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, followed by a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 50 points (23G, 27A), followed by Marco Rossi with 38 points (16G, 22A), and Matt Boldy with 37 points (16G, 21A). Filip Gustavsson is tied for fourth in the league with 18 wins.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights –28-11-3, 59 points*

Edmonton Oilers – 26-13-3, 55 points

Los Angeles Kings – 24-11-5, 53 points

Vancouver Canucks – 19-13-10, 48 points

Calgary Flames – 20-14-7, 47 points

Anaheim Ducks – 17-20-5, 39 points

Seattle Kraken – 18-22-3, 39 points

San Jose Sharks – 13-26-6, 32 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 341st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 14-12-1 all-time record against the Wild

- Give the Golden Knights an 18-6-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

See It Through: Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted that every team faces stretches where the puck just doesn’t bounce their way. During these times, each player needs to continue battling, staying committed to their offensive game. The key to wrapping up this homestand with a win is maintaining high-level effort and consistently creating scoring opportunities.

New Pathways: Following a close loss on Saturday night, Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl emphasized the need for the team to find new ways to win. Closing out victories will require maintaining their strong defensive game and capitalizing on every chance that comes their way.