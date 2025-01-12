Golden Knights Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Rangers

The Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Sunday to complete the back-to-back

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-11-3) dropped their second game in a row in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers (20-20-2) on Satruday night at T-Mobile Arena

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, Mark Stone put the Golden Knights ahead after poking the puck through the pads of Igor Shesterkin 6:16 into the second period. Vincent Trocheck tied the game for New York with a power-play goal midway through the period. The Rangers took the lead early in the third period with a tip-in from Adam Edstrom and held off a late push from Vegas for the 2-1 win.

ATTENDANCE: 18,143

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights play their final game of the weekend back-to-back when they face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

