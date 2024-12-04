Morning Skate Report: Dec. 4, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-3) hit the road for another division battle against the Anaheim Ducks (10-10-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Honda Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Tuesday’s win against the Edmonton Oilers marked the first time in franchise history that the Golden Knights own a game in which only one player recorded one point (Ivan Barbashev, 1G).

Tuesday’s win marked the first time in NHL history that a game concluded with zero penalty minutes and one player recording one point.

With his goal last night, Barbashev is tied for second in the NHL for even-strength goals (12). He is also second in the NHL for even-strength points with 27 (12G, 15A).

Jack Eichel is second in the NHL in assists with 28. He is also fourth in the NHL for total points with 36 points (8G, 28A).

The Golden Knights have a 7-1-1 record against teams in the Pacific Division in the 2024-25 season.

Vegas is 2-0-0 against Anaheim this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – One game away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Five points away from 200 as a Golden Knight

Bruce Cassidy – Seven games away from having the most wins all-time as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – One game away from 700 career games coached

Noah Hanifin – Two points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Five points away from 300 career points

Victor Olofsson – Seven goals away from 100 career goals

Pavel Dorofeyev – Seven games away from 100 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 36 points (8G, 28A)

Ivan Barbashev – 28 points (13G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 18 points (8G, 10A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (1G, 17A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 17 points (12G, 5A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 15 points (2G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights shut out the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at T-Mobile arena. Ivan Barbashev scored the lone goal and the lone point of the game at 10:47 in the first period. Adin Hill stopped all 28 shots to earn his 46th win as a Golden Knight.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 3-1, in their first matchup of the season on Oct. 14 at T-Mobile Arena. Brett Howden started the scoring for Vegas, but a goal by Troy Terry tied the game up. After a scoreless second period, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev each found the back of the net to secure the win. Keegan Kolesar had two assists on the night and Ilya Samsonov stopped 22-of-23 shots. In the second matchup of the season, the Golden Knights bested the Ducks, 3-2, with the help of the Fathers Trip magic on Nov. 13 at Honda Center. Hertl and Dorofeyev scored once again with Nicolas Roy tallying a goal as well. Shea Theodore had two assists in the win and Adin Hill had 22 saves.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Anaheim Ducks are coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The Ducks are 2-2-1 in their last five games with wins against Seattle and Ottawa. Coming into Wednesday’s matchup, Anaheim sits last in the Pacific Division with a record of 10-10-3 and 23 points. Troy Terry leads the team with 19 points (6G, 13A), followed by Ryan Strome with 12 points (5G, 7A) and Frank Vatrano also with 12 points (6G, 6A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 16-7-3, 35 points

Los Angeles Kings – 14-8-3, 31 points

Vancouver Canucks – 13-7-4, 30 points

Calgary Flames – 13-9-4, 30 points

Edmonton Oilers – 13-10-2, 28 points

Seattle Kraken – 12-13-1, 25 points

San Jose Sharks – 10-13-5, 25 points

Anaheim Ducks – 10-10-3, 23 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 329th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 25-7-1 all-time record against Anaheim

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-4-1 record at Honda Center

KEYS TO THE GAME

Shut It Down: After a big loss on Saturday, the team was looking to come out strong defensively in last night’s game. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that the defense was polished in Tuesday's win. Everyone maintained their responsibilities and the check-offs and hand-offs were solid. The team continues to aim for checking teams in layers to keep the puck out of the net.

Barbie’s World: Ivan Barbashev made NHL history on Tuesday night with his lone goal, also the lone point, in the win over Edmonton. Barbashev has recorded 11 points in his last six outings and also maintains a key in even strength scoring, which Vegas looks forward to maintaining.