Morning Skate Report: Dec. 31, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-8-3) look to extend their win streak to seven games with a matinee against the Montréal Canadiens (16-17-3) on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTESThe Golden Knights are 4-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

The Golden Knights are riding a six-game win streak for the first time this season.

Tanner Pearson and Jack Eichel are on four-game point-scoring streaks.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Three goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Four games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Victor Olofsson – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Five points away from 200 career points

Mark Stone – Three points away from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 48 points (10G, 38A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 30 points (8G, 22A)

Shea Theodore – 30 points (4G, 26A)

Tomas Hertl – 24 points (10G, 14A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 20 points (13G, 7A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 20 points (3G, 17A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights shutout the Calgary Flames for the second time this season in a 3-0 win on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Ilya Samsonov had a 31-save shutout for his first clean sheet as a Golden Knight. It was his first shutout since March 30 as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brett Howden, Victor Olofsson and Tanner Pearson scored for Vegas as the team picked up its fifth win in a row. Howden's goal brought him into a tie with Ivan Barbashev for the team lead in goals (15) and in game-winning goals (3GWG). Pearson's empty-net goal marked his 300th point in the NHL.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights defeated the Canadiens, 6-2, in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 23 at Bell Centre. Vegas used a five-goal second period to cruise to the win as Tomas Hertl, Cal Burke, Barbashev, Pearson and Keegan Kolesar all found the back of the net in the middle frame. The Canadiens scored twice in the third period before Jack Eichel tacked on his seventh goal of the season. Eichel (1G, 2A) and Barbashev (1G, 2A) led the way with three points each while Noah Hanifin (2A) and Shea Theodore (2A) had multi-point nights. Theodore had a +4 rating and a team-high 23:26 time on ice.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Canadiens come into Tuesday's matchup with a 16-17-3 record and 35 points to rank sixth in the Atlantic Division. Montreal is in the midst of a six-game stretch away from Bell Centre as the team makes its fourth stop in Vegas on Tuesday. The Canadiens fell in Columbus, 5-4, before claiming back-to-back wins against the Florida Panthers (4-0) and Tampa Bay Lightning (5-2) over the weekend. Nick Suzuki leads the Habs in scoring with 35 points (11G, 24A) through 36 games. Cole Caufield is the team's leading goal scorer with 18 goals and 33 points so far this season. Lane Hutson's 26 points (2G, 24) lead all Montreal blueliners.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 25-8-3, 53 points

Los Angeles Kings – 21-10-5, 47 points

Edmonton Oilers – 21-12-3, 45 points

Vancouver Canucks – 17-10-8, 42 points

Calgary Flames – 17-12-7, 41 points

Seattle Kraken – 17-19-2, 36 points

Anaheim Ducks – 14-17-4, 32 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-22-6, 28 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 338th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-2-3 all-time record against Montréal

- Give the Golden Knights a 16-3-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Last of the Year: The Golden Knights head into the final game of the calendar year with the best record in the NHL. Vegas is 10-1-0 in December and will look to close the month with an 11th win.

Double Threat: Despite leading his team in scoring, Eichel said on Monday that he's focused on perfecting his defensive game. He had three points against Montreal in their last meeting and will look to be a factor at all ends of the rink on Tuesday.