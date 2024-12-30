Samsonov's 31-Save Shutout Pushes Vegas Over Calgary in 3-0 Victory

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-8-3) shutout the Calgary Flames (17-12-7), 3-0, in a divisional matchup on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless 36 minutes, Brett Howden broke the deadlock with his 15th goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 lead heading into the third period. Victor Olofsson pushed Vegas’ lead to two with a power-play goal with 5:19 left in the third period. Tanner Pearson scored the empty-net goal to secure the 3-0 win for Vegas. Ilya Samsonov got his first shutout of the season, blocking all 31 shots in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Howden: Howden recorded his 15th goal of the season, extending his career-high and tying Ivan Barbashev for the team lead in goals.

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov stopped all 31 shots to earn himself his first shutout of the season.

Tanner Pearson: Pearson recorded two points (1G, 1A) to record his third multi-point game of the season.

Shea Theodore: Theodore factored on two goals tonight, bringing his season assist total to 25.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson scored his fourth power-play goal of the season in the third period. He's scored eight goals in 16 games this year.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel skated in his 200th game as a Golden Knight. With his assist, he has 207 points (82G, 125A) through those games which is the most points a skater has through their first 200 games in the franchise.

Tanner Pearson recorded his 300th career point in Sunday’s victory.

Ilya Samsonov’s shutout marked the first shutout this season in which Vegas’ goaltender made 30-or-more saves.

The Golden Knights recorded their second consecutive shutout victory against the Flames. Vegas defeated Calgary, 5-0, on Oct. 28 at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas improves to 10-1-0 in the month of December to lead the NHL in points and wins this month.

ATTENDANCE: 18,269

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their four-game homestand as they take on the Montreal Canadiens for a New Years Eve matchup on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.