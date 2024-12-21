Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-3) look for their 13th home victory of the season as they take on the Seattle Kraken (15-17-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights are 17-3-2 against Western Conference teams this season.

The Golden Knights outscored the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in the final frame of the game on Thursday, bringing their third-period goal differential to +21 – the best in the NHL.

Shea Theodore has notched a point in each of his last two games.

Vegas' 12-3-0 record at home is the best in the Pacific Division this season.

Fans will receive gold pom-poms upon entering T-Mobile Arena courtesy of Anthem Injury Law.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 50 wins as a Golden Knight

Bruce Cassidy – One win away from having the most wins all-time as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Four games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Bruce Cassidy – Four games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Keegan Kolesar – One goal away from career high (8G)

Pavel Dorofeyev – One game away from 100 career games

Victor Olofsson – Three goals away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Six assists away from 100 career assists

Tanner Pearson – Four points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 42 points (9G, 33A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Shea Theodore – 27 points (4G, 23A)

Mark Stone – 25 points (6G, 19A)

Tomas Hertl – 22 points (9G, 13A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 18 points (12G, 6A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 16 points (3G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights started their three-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks in their first meeting of the season. The Canucks scored their only goal of the game in the first period. Alex Pietrangelo tied the game late in the second period before William Karlsson and Brett Howden sealed the win with goals in the final frame.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 0-0-1 record against the Kraken this season as Vegas fell, 4-3, in overtime in Seattle on Nov. 8 at Climate Pledge Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev, Nicolas Roy and Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net for the Golden Knights in the loss. Jack Eichel registered an assist on each Vegas goal. Brandon Tanev scored twice for Seattle in regulation before Jared McCann's overtime winner 29 seconds into the extra session.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Seattle enters Saturday's matchup in sixth place in the Pacific Division with a 15-17-2 record and 32 points on the season. The Kraken have lost three games in a row including a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks to open the team's three-game road trip before the holiday break. Seattle's last win came on Dec. 12 in a 5-1 victory against the Boston Bruins at Climate Pledge Arena. Oliver Bjorkstrand (2G) and Shane Wright (2A) each had two points in the victory. McCann leads the team in scoring with 26 points (11G, 15A) while Bjorkstrand (11G, 12A), Brandon Montour (8G, 13A) and former Golden Knight Chandler Stephenson (3G, 18A) have also hit the 20-point mark. Joey Daccord has a 12-8-2 record in 22 starts for the Kraken this season.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 21-8-3, 45 points

Los Angeles Kings – 19-9-4, 42 points

Edmonton Oilers – 19-11-2, 40 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-10-6, 38 points

Calgary Flames – 15-11-7, 37 points

Seattle Kraken – 15-17-2, 32 points

Anaheim Ducks – 12-14-4, 28 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-19-5, 27 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 334th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 11-2-1 all-time record against the Kraken

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-3-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Hot Start: The Golden Knights have not scored first in four games, but have a 3-1-0 record in those games. Howden said after Thursday's win that the team has built its game as games have gone on, but the team will look to start with the lead against the Kraken.

Stay Focused: Vegas has two more games before the holiday break. With Christmas on the mind, the Golden Knights will have to stay locked in with four important points available before the holiday.