Morning Skate Report: April 8, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-26-8) head to British Columbia to face the Vancouver Canucks (47-22-8) for the fourth and final time this season on Monday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

Monday's game is the last meeting of the season between Vegas and Vancouver. The Golden Knights hold the series advantage with a 2-1-0 record.

Vegas is 7-2-1 in their last ten matchups, while Vancouver has gone 5-5-0.

William Karlsson can extend his point streak (3G, 6A) to seven games on Monday, marking his second-longest such streak of the 2023-24 campaign.

Anthony Mantha has posted eight points (2G, 6A) in his last seven games.

Ivan Barbashev will play in his 100th game as a Golden Knight in Vancouver on Monday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – two goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

Ivan Barbashev – one game away from 100 games played as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – four games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – four games away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – one assist away from 300 career assists

Brett Howden – one point away from 100 career points

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Anthony Mantha – five points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 66 points (41G, 25A)

Jack Eichel – 60 points (27G, 33A)

William Karlsson – 55 points (27G, 28A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Chandler Stephenson – 47 points (16G, 31A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Arizona Coyotes in a 7-4 contest on the road in their most recent matchup. Despite tallying four straight goals, the Golden Knights could not withstand the offensive barrage from the Coyotes in the third period leading to the 7-4 final.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

In three contests between the Golden Knights and Canucks so far this season, Vegas has earned a 2-1-0 record. Vegas skated to a 4-1 victory with goals from Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Brett Howden on Nov. 30 at Rogers Arena. The Canucks picked up a 3-1 win on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena as Michael Amadio notched the only goal for the home team. Vegas took the season series advantage just last week defeating Vancouver, 6-3, at T-Mobile Arena. Six different Golden Knights netted goals as Jonathan Marchessault tallied a three-point night (1G, 2A), Eichel, Barbashev, and Anthony Mantha all skated away with two points, and Noah Hanifin scored his first goal with Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Vancouver Canucks are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings as they finished up a three-game road trip that began with a loss to the Golden Knights. With a 47-22-8 record, Vancouver holds the top spot in the Pacific Division, is tied for second in the West, and sits at fifth in the league heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. J.T. Miller is the club's leading scorer with 97 points (35G, 62A) on the season, while Elias Pettersson (86; 35G, 53A) and Quinn Hughes (86; 16G, 70A) sit just behind him. Vancouver's power play ranks in the top half of the league with a 22.3 efficiency (13th) while the team's penalty kill ranks 19th at 78.5 percent. The Canucks have clinched a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and has a three-point lead on the Edmonton Oilers in the division.

A VEGAS WIN WOULD...

-Mark the 310th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Canucks to 15-3-3

-Give Vegas the 3-1-0 season series record

-Earn the 15th win this season over a Pacific Division opponent

KEYS TO THE GAME

Strong Third Period: The Golden Knights watched their lead slip away in the third period against Arizona on Friday. Vegas will have a strong third period on its mind regardless of the score heading into the final 20 minutes against Vancouver.

Playoff Mode: According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, the Golden Knights are now in "playoff mode" with a game every other day from here on out. His goal for the team going in will be to "play the game, take the good from it, talk about the stuff that worked against [them], and move onto the next."

